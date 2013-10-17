The Nearly-Naked Tour Continues: Miley Cyrus’ Raciest Looks Ever

Just when you think she can’t wear less clothing, Miley Cyrus hits you with a wrecking ball, so to speak—everything from donning pasties to showing nipple in photos by Terry Richardson to performing actually naked in a new music video by rapper Future.

Our friends over at OK! have taken on the incredibly difficult task of narrowing it down to Miley’s 10 most risqué looks ever. Check out our favorites below, then head to OK! to see them all!

