Miley Cyrus Had the Most Boss Response to Rumors She’s Pregnant with Liam Hemsworth’s Baby

Since her secret wedding in December, fans have been wondering: Is Miley Cyrus pregnant? The 26-year-old responded to rumors she’s pregnant with Liam Hemsworth’s baby, and it reminds us to never mess with Miley. The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer took to her Twitter on Wednesday after hearing rumors that she and Hemsworth are expecting their first child. (Spoiler alert: They’re not.)

The rumors came after OK! Australia reported that the couple is expecting a baby girl, whom they plan to raise in Hemsworth’s native Australia.”Miley’s over the moon because she’s carrying Liam’s baby,” a source told OK! “It’s a girl, which is what she and Liam hoped for.” Not having the rumors, Cyrus responded on Twitter, while also poking fun at Instagram’s recent world-record-breaking egg. “I’m not “ Egg-xpecting” but it’s “Egg-celent” to hear everyone is so ‘ Happy For Us’ …. we’re happy for us too! ‘Egg-cited” for this next chapter in our lives…. Now , can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg,” she tweeted.

Cyrus first learned of the rumors on Instagram when a fan instagrammed a photo of the headline, “Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth ‘are expecting their first child together,'” and asked her if it was true. Plain and simple, Cyrus commented, “Bull shit.”

That’s that on that. Cyrus isn’t pregnant but she’s happily married. She and Hemsworth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Franklin, Tennessee home in December after almost 10 years of on-again, off-again dating. Let’s let the newlyweds chill.