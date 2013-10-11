Um, Okay: Miley Cyrus Offered $1 Million To Do a Porn Flick

We can’t say we’re surprised by this in the least: Miley Cyrus has received an official offer letter—to the tune of $1 million—to do a porn film for adult entertainment behemoth GameLink. We can, however, admit we’re a little bit perplexed as to the particular role they want her to play—that of director.

TMZ posted the full offer letter from GameLink late last night, which includes, in the utmost professionalism that can be expected of an internet porn company, a dig at Miley’s foe du jour, Sinead O’Connor.

“We believe that as an empowered 21st century woman, you are the ideal choice to show the world your vision as an artist in the world of adult entertainment,” the letter reads. “We at GameLink feel this gives you a chance to finally show the world you are not a little girl anymore, and you won’t bow to the pressures of the likes of Sinead O’Connor, who is jealous of your success.”

The whole “you are not a little girl anymore” is more than a smidge creepy, and we definitely don’t expect Miley to pay attention to this in the slightest. Although…it will make for great fodder on her next hip-hop-infused album.