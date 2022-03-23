Miley’s Plane Was Just Struck by Lightning—Here’s Whether She’s ‘Safe’ After an Emergency Landing

Safe and sound. Miley Cyrus‘ plane made an emergency landing after it was struck by lightning on March 23, 2022, on its way to the Asunciónico festival in Asunciónico, Paraguay.

Miley announced the news in an Instagram post that morning, which included a video of a severe storm outside her plane window and the area of the plane where the lightning struck. Cyrus, who was on the plane with her crew, band, friends and family, also confirmed that everyone on board were safe after the incident. “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. 💔 I LOVE YOU,” she wrote in the caption.

After Miley’s emergency landing, the Asunciónico festival announced on its Twitter that it had cancelled the event due to adverse weather conditions. Along with Miley, the festival was also set to include performers like Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly and Foo Fighters. After the cancellation, MGK performed a set for fans outside his hotel. Videos of the performance showed fans swarming the entrance of MGK’s hotel as a sound system was set up for him to perform.

Miley isn’t the first star to be involved in a plane emergency. In September 2008, Travis Barker’s private plane crashed after a concert in South Carolina. Travis was aboard the plane when the tires blew out during takeoff and the jet overran the runway and hit an embankment, which caused a fire. Though Travis survived the crash, those killed in the accident were his security guard, Charles “Che” Still, his assistant, Chris Baker, the pilot, Sarah Lemmon, and the co-pilot, James Bland. Barker’s friend, Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein, also survived the crash but died from a drug overdose a year later, which left the Blink-182 member as the only living survivor of the accident.

When he escaped the plane, Travis was seen covered in jet fuel and on fire. Goldstein helped to put out the flames on Travis’ body, but the rocker was left with third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body. He spent three months in the hospital and underwent 26 surgeries and numerous skin grafts.

In an interview with Men’s Health in May, Travis revealed his desire to fly again after the deadly plane crash. “I have to,” he said. “I want to make the choice to try and overcome it.” Since the accident, the musician has been diagnosed with PTSD and traveled only by car, train and boat, including transatlantic cruises to Europe. He told Men’s Health about imagining the day he would fly again.

“If I do it, and the angels above help me in my travels and keep me safe, I would like to come back and [tell my kids], ‘Hey, I just flew here, and then I flew home. And everything was fine.’ I have to tell them, because I almost left them,” he said. “That’s a perfect day.”

Travis’ first flight since the crash came in August 2021 when he and his fiance, Kourtney Kardashian, boarded Kylie Jenner’s private jet, from Los Angeles to Cabo, Mexico. Travis tweeted about his plans to get back in the air in June 2021. “I might fly again ✈️,” he wrote. Since he and Kourtney started dating in January 2021, the two traveled by car to Las Vegas, Montecito, California, Canyon, Point Utah, and Park City, Utah. A source told E! News in Augus 2021 that Kourtney had been helping Travis overcome his fear of flying since they got together.

“This has been something that Travis has been working on for some time,” the insider said. “It’s something he’s wanted to do and to overcome. Kourtney has been incredibly loving and supportive and it is through her love, help and confidence in him that he was able to finally do this. The people that have been close to Travis since his crash are so very excited for him.”

The insider continued, “His life has completely changed since he has been with Kourtney and he feels ready to do anything. She’s helped him overcome this fear and he feels like he can do anything with her by his side. He has been wanting to fly for awhile and he felt like finally the time was right.”