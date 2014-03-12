StyleCaster
This is Crazy: See the Shocking Similarities Between Miley Cyrus and Pink

This is Crazy: See the Shocking Similarities Between Miley Cyrus and Pink

Kristen Bousquet
Ever since Miley Cyrus shed her Disney image in favor of a, um, racier persona we’ve definitely been questioning whether she’s a true original, or whether she’s taking her cues from other subversive stars. Well, it seems one in particular has had a very profound effect on Miley, as evidenced by this very perceptive tweet we noticed today:

Check out the above photos of Miley and Pink: They’re pretty uncanny. Could the source of Miley’s transformation have something to do with the older pop singer?  While Pink is a bit less risque, some of Miley’s physical transformations have some serious similarities.

What are your thoughts? Is Pink the source for Miley’s inspiration?!

