This is Crazy: See the Shocking Similarities Between Miley Cyrus and Pink

Ever since Miley Cyrus shed her Disney image in favor of a, um, racier persona we’ve definitely been questioning whether she’s a true original, or whether she’s taking her cues from other subversive stars. Well, it seems one in particular has had a very profound effect on Miley, as evidenced by this very perceptive tweet we noticed today:

S/O to Miley Cyrus for being original pic.twitter.com/d18jyt635X — what (@chanelpuke) March 11, 2014

Check out the above photos of Miley and Pink: They’re pretty uncanny. Could the source of Miley’s transformation have something to do with the older pop singer? While Pink is a bit less risque, some of Miley’s physical transformations have some serious similarities.

What are your thoughts? Is Pink the source for Miley’s inspiration?!