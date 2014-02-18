StyleCaster
The 25 Most Porn-y Pictures From Miley Cyrus’ ‘Bangerz’ Tour

Meghan Blalock
by
Miley Cyrus officially opened the North American leg of her “Bangerz” tour Friday night in Tacoma, Washington—and (we have to make this joke) the tour wasn’t the only leg she was opening. Miley spent a significant portion of her show scantily clad in extremely compromising positions that had us thinking pretty much about only one thing: how it seemed just so similar to porn. A porn starring the one and only Miley Cyrus.

MORE: Miley Cyrus Rocks Weed-Bedazzled Leotard

While Miley is a respected artist—if you don’t believe she can belt with the best of them, check out her cover of Dolly Parton’s classic country hit “Jolene”—there’s no denying that the 21-year-old seems to be trying to garner attention not for her vocal talents but for other more visual skill sets.

We think she has every right to portray herself however she wants, but some of the positions she assumes in these images have us questioning if she’s the one really masterminding her image.

MORE: The Blonds Talk Cats and Miley

Click through the gallery above to see the 15 most porn-y pictures from Miley Cyrus’ “Bangerz” tour.

All photos via Getty Images, unless otherwise noted

This literally looks like a still from a porn flick.

Photo: Instagram.com/perezhilton

Here's Miley Cyrus, bent over the hood of a car in her custom-made leotard by The Blonds, which apparently has a very high-cut thong.

Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Remember when Miley got millions of panties into a twist with her scandalous MTV Video Music Awards performance, during which she bent over in front of singer Robin Thicke? This somehow seems so much worse.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Miley mimes masturbation, and even has her own gang of scantily-clad backup dancers.

Photo: Phillip Chin/Getty Images

At least you can't say you weren't warned: Miley's stage background consisted of an image of a giant "Parental Advisory: Explicit Content" sticker.

Photo: Andrew Chin/FilmMagic

Miley's trademark foam finger finds a new use.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

She's a big fan of this particular posture.

Photo: Andrew Chin/FilmMagic

While ths might be the least explicit moment out of her whole show, she's still riding a giant hot dog, which definitely counts for something.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Seeing Miley like this, it really is hard to remember when she was just a squeaky-clean Disney star.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Hannah Montana, is that really you?

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Miley giving a performance of her trademark skill: twerking.

Photo: Phillip Chin/Getty Images

Check out the suspicious placement of the microphone in this shot.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

At one point during her show, a man comes out wearing a giant oversized Big Sean head, and Miley goes on a twerking spree in front of him.

Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

In the words of Jay Z: Twerk, Miley, twerk.

Photo: Phillip Chin/Getty Images

A close-up shot of the action.

Photo: Andrew Chin/FilmMagic

Well, at least we know Miley's not shy.

Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

This moment has us pretty speechless.

Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Sure, Miley, because what your leotard needs is to be pulled up even more.

Photo: Patrick R. Murphy/Getty Images

She's spreading her legs on the hood of a car, and apparently she's mad as hell about it.

Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Another seemingly bottomless shot of Miley on the car.

Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

We can only hope this car has some serious hydraulics.

Photo: Kris Connor/Getty Images

Whoa.

Photo: Kris Connor/Getty Images

This outfit's only really redeeming quality is the baby Chanel crossbody.

Photo: Kris Connor/Getty Images

One thing's for sure: Miley definitely practices her leg lifts on the regular.

Photo: Larry Marano/Getty Images

Sigh.

Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

