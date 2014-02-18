The 25 Most Porn-y Pictures From Miley Cyrus’ ‘Bangerz’ Tour

Miley Cyrus officially opened the North American leg of her “Bangerz” tour Friday night in Tacoma, Washington—and (we have to make this joke) the tour wasn’t the only leg she was opening. Miley spent a significant portion of her show scantily clad in extremely compromising positions that had us thinking pretty much about only one thing: how it seemed just so similar to porn. A porn starring the one and only Miley Cyrus.

While Miley is a respected artist—if you don’t believe she can belt with the best of them, check out her cover of Dolly Parton’s classic country hit “Jolene”—there’s no denying that the 21-year-old seems to be trying to garner attention not for her vocal talents but for other more visual skill sets.

We think she has every right to portray herself however she wants, but some of the positions she assumes in these images have us questioning if she’s the one really masterminding her image.

