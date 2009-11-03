Miley Cyrus: Photos of New Walmart Collection with Max Azria

In typical Disney star form, Miley Cyrus thinks she’s a designer. The first photos of Miley Cyrus’ line for Wal-Mart have been leaked via Lucky Magazine, and the clothes are… not too bad. The line, Miley Cyrus and Max Azria, is a collection of faux leather motorcycle jackets, sheer, flowy tops, and a few easy-to-wear dresses. The interesting part of the whole thing is…everything is less than $20.

At a price point so low…it’s almost forgivable that Hannah Montana made them. The line looks like a few well-made pieces for super cheap that any little girl can afford. I mean…it’s no Lindsay Lohan for Ungaro, but…

