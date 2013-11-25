Miley Cyrus Poses for Magazine in a Nude Leotard (Oh, And a Penis Drawn on the Crotch)

Miley Cyrus has done a lot of controversial stuff in the past 12 months or so (newsflash!). She’s pranced around nearly naked on many a red carpet, twerked and bent over suggestively in front of Robin Thicke, and even celebrated Halloween with an exposed breast. But she’s never really brought genitalia into the equation—until now, that is.

Over the weekend, the folks over at fashion magazine Love took to Instagram to share this image of Miley, which they shot for their forthcoming advent calendar. Seen here: Miley Cyrus, donning a pair of reindeer antlers and a tiny Santa hat, a red wig, a black cape, a nude leotard—and a hand-drawn, very lifelike penis. Behold.

Interestingly enough, shortly after we captured the image on our smart phone, someone over at Love nixed the decision and replaced the image with this edited one, which classifies as probably the most creative use of a reindeer head ever.

What do you think of Miley’s latest balls-to-the-wall (so to speak) look? Sound off below!