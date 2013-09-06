Shocker: Miley Cyrus Decides To Go Pantless on New Single Cover

We haven’t heard much about Miley Cyrus since her twerk-heavy performance alongside Robin Thicke at the MTV Video Music Awards, but it was only a matter of time before she surfaced yet again—and decided to go pantless for the occasion. The 20-year-old former Disney star just released the album art for her new single “Wrecking Ball,” and it certainly keeps with the provocative nature that’s fast becoming her forte.

On the cover, Miley wears a white crop top, paired with what appears to be white underwear—more specifically “tighty whities”—paired with cranberry-colored Doc Martens. She also has a matching white manicure, proving that there’s no reason to ditch the color from your wardrobe after Labor Day. Oh, and she’s attached

The song, which is a total power ballad that completely strays from the hip-hop influenced “We Can’t Stop,” is already soaring up the charts. The story of a troubled relationship certainly resonates with Cyrus’ life, as she juggles a mysterious on-again, off-again relationship with fiancé Liam Hemsworth. So whether or not you love or hate her fashion sense (which tends to be centered around being as naked as possible), she’s doing something right.

What do you think of Miley Cyrus’ latest look?