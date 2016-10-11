Miley Cyrus Discusses Pansexuality and Coming Out to Her Parents

Today is National Coming Out Day, and in a new interview, Miley Cyrus discussed just that. She revealed that her first relationship was with a girl—not with Nick Jonas, whom she started dating when she was just 13. “My first relationship in my life was with a chick,” Cyrus told Variety. She said she first started realizing that she was pansexual when she was about 10 or 11, though it didn’t actually click completely until she met someone who identified as pansexual at an LGBTQ center in L.A.

It was hard to come out to her parents, Cyrus said. “My eyes started opening in the fifth or sixth grade,” she said. “I grew up in a very religious Southern family. The universe has always given me the power to know I’ll be OK. Even at that time, when my parents didn’t understand, I just felt that one day they are going to understand.”

Though her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, might not have gotten it when she was young, her mom has definitely come around. “On ‘The Voice,’ this young girl started crying when she left, because I’m the reason she came out,” Cyrus said. “My mom started crying. She was like, ‘I’m so sorry about the way I was when you were that age and coming out.’ She never understood me until she saw that girl who couldn’t be herself. It was very cool.”

“My empowerment comes from feeling like I have a purpose now,” said Cyrus. “On my tombstone, I didn’t want the ‘Wrecking Ball’ lyrics. I wanted it to be something greater. I’m the only fucking Disney star who would say I’m pro lesbian and gay, before it was OK to say that.” She added that she didn’t get in trouble for advocating for LGBTQ rights back then, “because a lot of the dudes that work for Disney are gay, so they were very happy to have someone on their side.”

Cyrus, who is now with Liam Hemsworth, said she first identified as pansexual “when I figured out what it was.” At the LGBTQ center in L.A., “I started hearing these stories,” she said. “I saw one human in particular who didn’t identify as male or female. Looking at them, they were both: beautiful and sexy and tough but vulnerable and feminine but masculine. And I related to that person more than I related to anyone in my life.”

She acknowledged that some people might not see her as pansexual, but she is. “Even though I may seem very different, people may not see me as neutral as I feel,” she said. “But I feel very neutral. I think that was the first gender-neutral person I’d ever met. Once I understood my gender more, which was unassigned, then I understood my sexuality more. I was like, ‘Oh—that’s why I don’t feel straight and I don’t feel gay. It’s because I’m not.’”

Cyrus said that she struggled with gender and sexuality since she was young. “My whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality. I always hated the word ‘bisexual,’ because that’s even putting me in a box. I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl. Also, my nipple pasties and shit never felt sexualized to me.”

Though Cyrus didn’t fully identify with being a boy, she didn’t feel like one of the girls, either. “My mom is like an ’80s rock chick—big blonde hair, big boobs. She loves being a girl. I never felt that way,” Cyrus said. “I know some girls that love getting their nails done. I fucking hated it. My nails look like shit. I don’t wax my eyebrows. I never related to loving being a girl. And then, being a boy didn’t sound fun to me. I think the LGBTQ alphabet could continue forever. But there’s a ‘P’ that should happen, for ‘pansexual.'”

Cyrus added that Hollywood is part of the problem. “I think people will have to realize they’re looking really dated,” she said. “For example, there’s a show called ‘Supergirl.’ I think having a show with a gender attached to it is weird. One, it’s a woman on that fucking billboard—it’s not a little girl. Two, what if you’re a little boy who wants to be a girl so bad that this makes you feel bad? I think having a title like ‘Supergirl’ doesn’t give the power that people think it does.”

Happy National Coming Out Day, y’all! Go, Miley! 🙌