Miley Cyrus on Teen Vogue

With tweens all over the country eagerly anticipating the release of “Hannah Montana: The Movie” this Friday, the 16-year-old mega-star graces the cover of the May issue of Teen Vogue. The Disney actress, who usually manages to look age appropriate, is wearing a white maxi dress from Chloe’s spring collection. Below is a picture of the same dress that Miley’s wearing from the runway show.

style.com

I still don’t get the whole Miley Cyrus/ Hannah Montana alter ego thing, which is making me feel really old. Is anyone actually going to see this?