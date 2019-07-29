StyleCaster
We’re Living For This ‘Old Town Road’ Cover By Miley Cyrus & Lil Hank Williams

Miley Cyrus
Photo: Getty Images.

Hopefully, you’re not over Lil Nas X’s summer bop, “Old Town Road,” because we have yet another version of the song to share—but we promise it’s an adorable one. Miley Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” video with Mason Ramsey is everything we didn’t know we needed until now.

No, seriously: this version features none other than everyone’s favorite meme-turned-professional-yodeler, Mason Ramsey, otherwise known as Lil Hank Williams. You may remember Mason from his bizarre but brilliant rise to fame after going viral for his Walmart aisle performance last year. These days the 12-year-old is busy touring his latest EP, Twang, across America (amazing, right?) and, apparently, hanging with Miley. Um, we’re jealous! 

At least Miley is letting us in on the fun. Sunday’s Instagram video, which you can view below, features Miley slinging her arm around Lil Hank Williams’ shoulder and crouching to sing with her country buddy. They both don cowboy hats and carry a signature drawl as they sing Lil Nas X’s song of the summer. Miley sounds like a dream, as per usual, while Mason is given his chance to shine—quite literally—in his sequined shirt.

It’s the latest of “remix” matches made in heaven. Among them were Lil Hank Williams’ own official take on “Old Town Road” with Young Thug last week.

That remix also featured Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, who featured on and propelled the original Lil Nas X single to the top of the streaming charts. Which, we should probably mention just broke the record for longest-running No. 1 single of all time! 

That’s just what happens when you share a great song with great artists. Miley and Mason’s cover is just the latest example and a sweet one at that. 

