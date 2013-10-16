Miley Cyrus Is Nude and Covered In Silver Body Paint in New Music Video

It seems as though the past year has been one big undressing for Miley Cyrus, who started it off by wearing crop tops with sweatpants, then suddenly appeared in a mesh top with no bra underneath, and now: she’s gone totally nude for an appearance in a new music video. Admittedly, her naked body is covered in glittering silver body paint, but she is nude nonetheless.

Miley’s latest skin-baring performance is in Atlanta rapper Future’s forthcoming music video for his song “Real and True,” and E! Online got their hands on images from the clip. Miley has been collaborating with plenty of rappers over the past year—including features from Future, French Montana, Big Sean, and Ludacris on her album “Bangerz”—and we can’t help but notice the parallel of her getting naked and her working with hip-hop royalty.

Future’s video comes out this Friday, and we’re not going to lie: we can’t wait to see Miley as an alien in Future’s outer space world.