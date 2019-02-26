Miley Cyrus Just Reacted to Ex Nick Jonas’s Marriage to Priyanka Chopra

On December 1, 2018, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra blessed us with their out-of-this-world wedding ceremonies. Plural. The pair looked absolutely stunning and so-in-love on their wedding day. Nick Jonas’s ex Miley Cyrus reacted to his marriage with Priyanka Chopra, and fans are freaking out. A newlywed herself, Cyrus doesn’t seem bothered at all by Jonas’s new love—nor should she be. Both have more than moved on with their lives since they dated back in their Disney Channel days. Cyrus, an outspoken feminist and champion of women’s equality (just check out her rewrite of “Santa Baby”) is once again showing us that women supporting other women should always come first.

On Oscar sunday, February 24, Chopra’s makeup artist, Pati Dubrof, shared a stunning photo on the actress on her Instagram. Chopra was prepped and ready for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. “💣💣” Dubrof captioned her photo.

And Cyrus commented, “Pretty! Love,” which naturally sent fans into a frenzy. She is 100 percent supportive of Chopra, which means she must be 100 percent behind the marriage. How sweet! (Cyrus and Jonas dated from 2006 to 2007. Cyrus’s 2008 song “7 Things” is inspired by her ex, and fans can even see a photo of him in her music video.)

Chopra was attending the Vanity Fair Oscars Party with none other than her dashing husband, Nick Jonas. Cyrus showed up to the same party arm-and-arm with her hubby, Liam Hemsworth. The two couples couldn’t have looked cuter. Cyrus continued her black low-cut look of awards season (her pant-suit at the Grammy’s won the night) with a Saint Laurent sequined gown. Stunning! Chopra also opted for a sleek black look with a bit of a princess twist. Her top (a plunging neckline like Cyrus’s) was fitted, and then the dress grew into more of a princess ballgown look. With Chopra in Elie Saab, her husband opted for a (very) blue Missoni suit. Interesting choice, but we’re here for it.

Above you can see Cyrus’s comment on the photo of Chopra. Fans went wild for it! Many were requesting that the two girls get a photo together. One fan said it would be “a dream come true.” Weird flex, but OK. Pati Dubroff responded to Cyrus’ comment writing, “I miss you!” Aw.

Check out the hot look from the Jonas couple. Chopra shared this cuddly photo writing “Thank you @vanityfair@radhikajones now that was a party 🎈 @nickjonas ❤️ 📸 @markseliger.”

Jonas opted for a silly collage with his wife on his Instagram. “She makes me smile. ❤️😁😝,” he wrote.

And here are Cyrus and Hemsworrth, as glam as ever. They went for a relaxed couch pose as well.

This was the 19th photo Cyrus shared from the night. NINETEEN. She really loved her look, and we don’t blame her—it was fierce!

And look at the love in her eyes. A perfect moment captured.