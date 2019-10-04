It Looks Like There’s Something Going On With Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson

Well, happy Friday! Miley Cyrus’ new boyfriend clue is becuase Cody Simpson and the songstress were caught kissing in…a grocery store. The Australian singer and “Malibu” singer seemed super friendly on Thursday afternoon. According to E! News, an eyewitness saw the two come into the grocery store “real quick” to grab some sushi and a drink before engaging in a “quick kiss.” The two famous singers “noticed people seeing them so they tried to rush out of there,” a source at E! News explained. But this is neither the first nor the only time this (future?) couple has hung out. Apparently, people have been seeing Simpson and Cyrus out and about town.

The newly separated Cyrus was seen leaning over for a quick kiss while she and Simpson were out at Backyard Bowls Eatery. TMZ got a video.

While this news seems surprising at first, it actually kind of makes sense. Cyrus and Simpson have been friends for some time. Back in 2015, Simpson gave an interview about his friendship with Cyrus. “Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff—trying to escape your childhood.” He added, “she’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that.”

Cyrus only recently separated from her husband, Liam Hemsworth. They hit us with the shocking news of a split when photos of Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter kissing in Italy surfaced. But now…it seems Simpson and Cyrus are giving things a try.