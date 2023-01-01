Miley Cyrus’ Net Worth Makes Her Richer Than Dad Billy Ray—Where She Makes Most of Her Money

Scroll To See More Images

Each of the family members is a millionaire, but Miley Cyrus’ net worth makes her the richest of them all, including her dad—country music legend Billy Ray. A former child star, Miley got her start in show business in 2001 at age eight in the TV series Doc, which was alongside her father.

Her big break would come at age 12 when she starred as Hannah Montana in Disney’s tween sitcom of the same name. In it, she played a teenage girl balancing two lives: one as a regular teenager and the other as famous pop star Hannah Montana, an alter ego she created in order to live a life of anonymity off the stage. As an adult, Miley has developed somewhat of a cult following as a pop star and performer, not to mention a music video queen. But the source of her significant income is the art that runs in the family, and on December 31, 2022, Miley hosted New Year’s Eve with her godmother, country music legend Dolly Parton. Here’s what we know about Miley Cyrus’ net worth.

What is Miley Cyrus’ net worth?

Miley Cyrus’ net worth is estimated to be $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and she made most of that before she turned 18. Born Destiny Hope Cyrus on November 23, 1992, she was nicknamed “Smiley” due to her cheerful disposition as a baby. This was shortened to Miley and eventually, in 2008, she legally changed her name. The first daughter of Billy Ray and Tish, she’s the wealthiest Cyrus, having eclipsed her country music star father’s $20-million fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her youngest sibling, sister Noah Cyrus, is also making waves in the music business.

What was Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana salary?

As mentioned, Miley got her start on TV as a teenager leading a double life as the pop star Hannah Montana for five years—four seasons of the show and then the movies. It’s been reported she was paid up to $15,000 an episode of Hannah Montana, working out to be $450,000 a season. Then again, Miley said in an interview that she was actually one of the most underpaid actors on the show. “I did not grow up spoiled in any way. I just wanted to be on TV,” she told Elle in 2016. “I mean, at one point—they’ll probably kill me for saying it—I was probably the least paid person on my cast because I didn’t know any better. I was just like, ‘I can be on Disney? Yeah, I want to do it!’ My name was Miley on my show, but I didn’t own my name—we didn’t think about that.”

The Hannah Montana movies, of which there are two, were successful at the box office. Hannah Montana: The Movie brought in $155 million in worldwide ticket sales in 2009 which broke the record for G-rated live-action films, according to Disney. While the fictional story was responsible for thrusting Miley into the spotlight, she said its themes hit close to home.

During an interview on the Rock This With Allison Hagendorf podcast, the pop star said she began to act like her fictional persona in real life. “Talk about an identity crisis. I was a character almost as often as I was myself,” Miley explained. “The concept of the show is that when you’re this character, when you have this alter ego, you’re valuable. You’ve got millions of fans, you’re the biggest star in the world. Then the concept was that when I looked like myself … when I didn’t have the wig on anymore, no one cared about me. I wasn’t a star anymore.”

Expanding on that point in an interview with Rolling Stone, she said: “I had to evolve because Hannah was larger than life, larger than me. I felt like I was never going to amount to the success of Hannah Montana,” she reflected. “Really, Hannah Montana was not a character. That wasn’t what the show is about. It was about a normal girl with a f*cking wig on. Everything was always in me. The concept of the show, it’s me. I’ve had to really come to terms with that and not be third-person about it.”

In celebrating Hannah Montana’s 15th anniversary in 2021, Miley shared a letter honoring the milestone and addressed it to her character. “Although you are considered to be an ‘alter ego’ in reality, there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glovette than I did in my bare hands,” she wrote. “We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you. But, a lot has changed since then.”

Even though her career began on the TV screen, music has always been a significant part of Miley’s repertoire and is by far her most lucrative pursuit. In 2006, she performed her first Hannah Montana concert in Orlando and later would sign a four-album record deal with Hollywood Records for her own albums. A two-disc album, Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus, was released in June 2007—the first disc was part of the soundtrack for the show while the second was Miley’s debut studio album.

It debuted at number one on the Billboard charts and has since become certified triple-platinum by the Record Industry Association of America (RIAA) for selling more than three million units. The tour in support of the album, called The Best of Both Worlds, was commercially successful grossing $54 million at its conclusion. It was adapted to film in Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert and earned $70 million.

Miley brushed off her child star past in 2013 with the album Bangerz and its most talked-about song “Wrecking Ball”, the now-iconic video clip that had her riding an actual steel wrecking ball naked. It catapulted her into meme-worthy territory and reflecting on the clip several years later, Miley would come to regret her creative choices. “That’s something you can’t take away, swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever,” she explained on the Zach Sang Show. “Once you do that… it’s forever. I’m never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on the wrecking ball.” She went on to say, “That’s my worst nightmare…that being played at my funeral.” The song debuted at number 50 on the Billboard chart but the controversial clip would bolster it to number one and sold three million copies. The tour for the album, Bangerz, would bring in $62.9 million.

“I didn’t realize [Bangerz] was going to shift me into truly being my own person. It changed my life,” she said on CBS Sunday Morning for their For The Record series in 2017. “I felt like that divide, that boundary was cleared.” Soon after, she performed at the VMAs, dressed in a sexy teddy bear costume, alongside “Blurred Lines” singer Robin Thicke. “Everyone in the entire world knew I had dressed up as a teddy bear and danced with Robin Thicke. Everyone talked about it for a really long time.” She adds, “I was just doing what I wanted to do and I wasn’t hurting anybody, so that was the good thing.”

In 2021 and 2022, Miley hosted a New Year’s Eve special. In 2021, it was alongside SNL alum Pete Davidson in Miami Florida, while 2022 saw Miley host alongside her godmother and country music legend Dolly Parton. “One thing I think that gets focused on at New Year’s time is what’s to come, being optimistic, being hopeful, about all these things that haven’t happened yet that we have no proof are going to happen,” Miley said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We kinda erase everything that did happen and we forget to honor it and look backward too.”

In total, Miley has produced seven studio albums, three live recordings, four EPs and 37 singles. The last album was 2020’s Plastic Hearts. Miley has sold more than 55 million singles and 20 million albums worldwide and was ranked nine out of Billboard’s 200 Greatest Female Artists of all time.

What was Miley Cyrus’ The Voice salary?

Miley Cyrus’s The Voice salary was substantial as a judge on seasons 11 and 13. Miley earned a reported $13 million in salary in 2016. On The Howard Stern Show in 2017, she said the show’s 13th season would be her last, at least for now. “This is my—maybe not my last season forever, but [after] this season, I don’t have any more seasons lined up. So, I’m done,” she said while promoting her album Younger Now.

In 2022, Miley was named in Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30 list. She reflected on her career: “One thing I’m very proud of is that I started my business before I started my period,” says Cyrus. “And now, I’ve performed at Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden, inducted Joan Jett into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame—all on my period. It has never gotten in the way of me being a businesswoman.”

