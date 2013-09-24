The music world just can’t get enough of Miley Cyrus. She seems to be the pop starlet on the tip of everyone’s tongues, which seems appropriate since she has taken to wagging hers quite often. She covers the October issue of Rolling Stone, and while some elements aren’t exactly surprising—yes, she’s naked, and yes, she has her tongue sticking out—there are a few curveballs in the lengthy cover story.

Apparently, for example, Miley has a newfound bestie in one Kanye West. The two got off to a great start when, after her controversial MTV Video Music Awards performance, Yeezy met her at the studio. According to Miley, he said: “‘There are not a lot of artists I believe in more than you right now.’ The whole room went quiet,” Cyrus tells Rolling Stone of the conversation. “I was like, ‘Yo—can you say that again?!’”

What’s more, here’s a doozy of a gift that will make all your supposed “friendships” pale in comparison: When Kanye found out that Miley’s $900 fur-lined Céline slippers were “falling apart,” he sent her five new pairs. Kind of interesting, since Kanye just spent almost a full hour talking to BBC Radio about how the elitism of the fashion industry is total bull.

Other fun things that happen in the course of the story: Miley gets “Rolling Stone” tattooed on the bottoms of her feet (true). We find out she still has “two racks of clothing” belonging to now-official-ex Liam Hemsworth (weird). She also highlights the relative sexism in the response to her twerking on the MTV VMAs: “It was a lot of ‘Miley twerks on Robin Thicke,’ but never, ‘Robin Thicke grinds up on Miley.’ They’re only talking about the one that bent over. So obviously there’s a double standard.”

Head over to Rolling Stone to read the rest of the fascinating interview with Miley!