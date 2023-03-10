Miley Cyrus’ ‘Muddy Feet’ Lyrics Seem to Confirm Liam Hemsworth’s Alleged Cheating—‘You’ve Been Closing The Curtains’

Scroll To See More Images

She said GET OUT! Miley Cyrus’ “Muddy Feet” lyrics make us filled with revenge and rage. The ninth song of her new album Endless Summer Vacation sparked more rumors about Liam Hemsworth’s infidelity.

Miley explained that her new album is split into two parts, with “River” starting the second part as the P.M. part. “In the nighttime, it feels that there’s a slinky, seediness, and kind of a grime, but a glamor at the same time. In the evening, it’s a great time for rest, it’s a time to recover — or, it’s a time to go out and experience the wild side,” she said in her Disney Plus special The Backyard Sessions in March 2023. “In L.A. there’s a certain energy to the night that you can kind of feel trouble boil up to the surface and it’s very inspiring to me.” “Muddy Waters” is the third song in the P.M. half and is a song with a rocking and steady beat where Miley, along with Sia, demands their cheating lover out of the house.

So what do Miley Cyrus’ “Muddy Feet” lyrics mean and are they a direct jab at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth? Read more below to find out.

What do Miley Cyrus’ “Muddy Feet” lyrics mean?

What do Miley Cyrus’ “Muddy Feet” lyrics mean? In the song, Miley depicts a cheating lover and wants them out of her life and especially her house.

The lyrics are pretty blunt about her anger towards a partner who is guilty of cheating. “I don’t know / Who the hell you think you’re messin’ with / Get the f*ck out of my house with that sh*t / Get the f*ck out of my life with that sh*t.” She later sings, “And you smell like perfume that I didn’t purchase / Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains / Get the f*ck out of my house.” Miley hasn’t verified the reports that it’s about her ex Liam Hemsworth, but like “Flowers” it kind of heads in that direction. “Muddy Waters” even slyly references another type of flower: “You’ve watered the weeds and you killed all the roses.”

One fan reacted, to the song on Twitter “Muddy Feet – oh she was MAD! She’s called Liam a cheater in like 28 different ways now and I eat it up every time. “IMMA HAVE TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT.” we ride at dawn!!! Sia killed her little ohhhhhs btw 9/10.” Another tweeted, “oh Liam Hemsworth you will crumble for your sins, Miley went into muddy feet mad mad! CALL HIM OUT MOTHER . Miley Cyrus Muddy Feet instant classic”

The virality of the first single of the album “Flowers” launched large speculations that the song and the subsequent songs on the album are about Liam’s infidelity. Pop culture Twitter PopTingz claimed that the set of the music video was where Hemsworth allegedly cheated on Cyrus with 14 women. “The house where the music video for Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” was recorded was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married,” the account tweeted, but the tweet itself is unverified. The tweet went viral with more than 40,000 likes and 10,000 retweets.

Liam and Miley were in an on-and-off relationship since 2009 when they met on the set of The Last Song. In one instance in an interview with Howard Stern, Miley also revealed that she didn’t think her and Hemsworth would ever tie the knot. “We were together since 16,” she said. “Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged—I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice. And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything.”

She continued to talk about her relationship with Liam with Howard Stern in December 2020. “Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” she told Stern. “And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

Miley and Liam married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018, when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Cyrus told Howard Stern that she and the 30-year-old Hunger Games star “lost everything.” Miley references the disaster in the first verse “We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.” In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2020, she revealed that the fire “did what I couldn’t do myself”. “It removed me from what no longer was serving its purpose,” she told the magazine. “And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that’s really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself.”

The Bangerz singer denied the cheating rumors when she was fresh out of the divorce. In August 2019, she tweeted, “The truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.” She continued, “BUT at this point, I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot-smoking, foul-mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”

Miley Cyrus “Muddy Feet” lyrics

Here are Miley Cyrus’ “Muddy Feet” lyrics via Genius.

[Verse 1: Miley Cyrus]

I don’t know

Who the hell you think you’re messin’ with

Get the fuck out of my house with that shit

Get the fuck out of my life with that shit

And I don’t know

Who the hell you think you’re messin’ with

Get the fuck out of my house with that shit

Get the fuck out of my life with that shit

[Pre-Chorus: Miley Cyrus]

And you smell like perfume that I didn’t purchase

Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains (Uh-uh)

Get the fuck out of my house

[Chorus: Miley Cyrus]

You’re comin’ ’round

With your muddy feet

I’ma about to do some ’bout it

Yeah, I’ma have to do some ’bout it

You keep comin’ ’round

With your muddy feet

And I’ma have to do some ’bout it

Yeah, I’ma about to do some ’bout it

[Verse 2: Miley Cyrus]

Back and forth

Always questioning my questioning

Get thе fuck out of my head with that shit

Get the fuck out of my bеd with that shit

[Pre-Chorus: Miley Cyrus]

You’ve watered the weeds and you killed all the roses

Worthy arrives when the other door closes (Uh-uh)

So get the fuck out of my house with that shit

[Chorus: Miley Cyrus]

You’re comin’ ’round (Comin’ ’round, baby)

With your muddy feet

I’ma about to do some ’bout it (What I do)

Yeah, I’ma have to do some ’bout it (What I do)

And I don’t know

Who you’re messin’ with

And I’ma have to do some ’bout it (What I do)

Yeah, I’ma about to do some ’bout it (What I do)

[Outro: Sia, Miley Cyrus]

Woah, oh, oh, oh, mm

Woah, oh, oh, oh, mm

Woah, oh, oh, oh, mm (You’re comin’ ’round)

Woah, oh, oh, oh, mm (You’re comin’ ’round, baby)

(What I do, what I do)

Get the fuck out of my house with that shit

