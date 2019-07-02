Every Single Hidden Message From Miley Cyrus’ NSFW ‘Mother’s Daughter’ Music Video

Scroll To See More Images

She said she was dropping new fire, and she certainly delivered. Miley Cyrus’ “Mother’s Daughter” music video meaning gets to the core of who she is as a woman. Miley promised that the visuals from the first single off of her She Is Coming EP would be legendary, and she certainly delivered. Before she debuted the video, the Bangerz singer said, “Beware it’s the SHIT just like all the badass women starring alongside muah!” The video is an homage to her mother, Tish Cyrus and every woman from all different backgrounds and walks of life.

If you take a close look at the lyrics, they already promised we were going to see something epic on screen. Miley croons “Oh my God, she got the power / Well, look at her, she got the power /Don’t fuck with my freedom / I came up to get me some /I’m nasty, I’m evil / Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter.”

Before releasing the video and just after she performed at Glastonbury Music Festival, the Hannah Montana alum paid tribute to her mama on Twitter. She shared a snap fo the pair of them with a badass caption that read, “I’m a lot of things, ever changing, but always have been and always will be my Mother’s Daughter & damnproud,” she wrote in her tweet, adding the hashtags “#Strong #Smart #Driven #BadAss #NoGreaterLove”

So let’s dive into this video

The Overt Messages

There are several flashing messages sprinkled throughout “Mother’s Daughter” including “Not an Object,” “Sin Is In Your Eyes, “Every woman is a riot,” “Virginity is a social construct,” and “Feminist AF.” The most epic aspect about these signs is that they typically include Miley and her mama having tea–a throwback to the Victorian era.

At a time when women’s rights are being trampled, Miley is clearly saying women are going to get dumped on no matter what they do, so you might as well do whatever you want.

Giving the activists their dues

So often celebrities get involved with a movement or a message without paying homage to those who have been in the trenches doing the work. Miley made sure to highlight three powerful activists– Paige Fralix, Amazon Ashley, and Trydryn Scott, whom she also highlighting on her Instagram page, allowing all three women to speak for themselves.

Normalizing breastfeeding

It’s insane to think about, but people are still offended when they see women breastfeeding in public SMH. Miley clapped back against that with an image of The Florida Project’s Melanie Sierra, a.k.a. Mela Murder, breastfeeding a baby while wearing a spiked crown and showcasing her tattoos.

There are also images of women’s c-section scars in the video.

Body Positivity

People have so much to say about women’s bodies, and it’s honestly disgusting. Therefore, Miley clapped back by showing the visual of actress Angelina Duplisea lounging in the nude fanning herself. Duplisea said on Miley’s Instagram, “Fat acceptance is based on the notion that all fat people, regardless of health, deserve respect.”

A queen!

Trans rights

It’s no secret that Black trans women are murdered at an astronomical rate in this country. Instead of putting her own two cents in on the topic, Miley allowed Black, trans, disabled model Aaron Philip to speak for themselves. They said, “[I] do not identify or label myself as an activist, but that’s just because I care- and I think everyone should, activist or not. I fight for my freedom by being myself.”

The Overall Message

Overall, Miley’s message seems to be one that she learned from her mama. She’s saying, be who the f*ck you are, society is going to have some shit to say about it anyway. There is also the trope that your body is your own. No matter what constraints men or the government may try to place upon women, we’re going to fight like hell against them.