Our First Look at Miley Cyrus’ Met Gala Look Is Here—and It’s Surprisingly Elegant

If anyone’s always a wild card, it’s Miley Cyrus. Her sartorial journey has been truly interesting—from Hannah Montana on Disney Channel and those infamous “Wrecking Ball” days to where she is now, I never know what kind of style she’s going to bring to the table. Miley Cyrus’ Met Gala 2019 look was one for the books, though, and true proof she’s always got a surprise up her sleeve.

This year’s Met Gala theme is “camp”, which lends itself to a wide variety of jaw-dropping ensembles—something Miley Cyrus is no stranger to. I always expect the unexpected with her, but she took things to new levels of shock and awe with her Met Gala 2019 dress. Why? Cyrus’ Met Gala look offered the perfect blend of campy fun and—wait for it—understated elegance. Her structural ball gown made the most of this year’s maximalist theme without sacrificing stunning sophistication—a balance echoed in the gown’s dynamic textile. The dress is rendered in sparkly emerald green and black stripes, which leaves the look feeling textured, fun and undeniably polished.

Cyrus’ hair, makeup and accessory choices only further elevate her ensemble. The singer sported an edgily styled straight ‘do with fringy bangs lining her forehead—a look she foreshadowed on her Instagram story several hours before arriving on the red carpet. Her makeup is largely understated, as well; Cyrus sported a classic cat-eye and little else. These elegantly low-key beauty choices, combined with the diamond statement earrings dripping from her ears, leave her entire Met Gala ensemble looking all kinds of luxurious. And her date, husband Liam Hemsworth, looks equally sharp in a crisp black suit.

Who knew camp could look so incredibly elegant? And who knew Miley Cyrus would be the one to deliver such a juxtaposition? (Suffice it to say—I didn’t see this one coming.)