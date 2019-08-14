Miley Cyrus Apparently Had An Issue With Liam Hemsworth’s Partying Habits

So much information is being thrown at us regarding Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’ relationship, we’re not entirely sure what to do with it. First came the kissing photos, next came a breakup announcement, then came the Instagram posts and now comes some new information. Apparently, Miley Cyrus was mad at Liam Hemsworth’s partying habits.

A source at People explained. The “Party In The U.S.A” singer, though often dubbed a wild child and party girl by herself and the world, took issue with some of Hemsworth’s habits. Apparently, he’s a little wilder than we might’ve suspected, and it caused an issue between the two of them.

“Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partier while he’s this chill surfer dude, but that’s actually [not accurate],” the source said. “Liam parties with his friends and Miley thinks he should’ve grown out of that by now.” Huh. Who knew?

When people breakup, or “separate,” it’s easy to zero in on particular reasons and who’s fault it is. But the truth is, there were probably issues on both sides of the equation. That said, this same source went on to surface even more information that is honestly pretty surprising. Apparently, Hemsworth often got frustrated, and would sometimes take it out on Cyrus. “She’s been supportive of him when things get dark, but it’s tough,” the source added. “That’s something that has weighed on Miley and their relationship. He can also lash out at her, and he hates the attention their ups and downs bring.”

But Cyrus seems to be holding up OK post-breakup. The source explained, “She’s genuinely trying to have fun and put on a good face… Yes, she’s trying to push Liam’s buttons whether she’ll admit it or not, but she’s hurt.” Aw.

Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like things are quite so bleak—according to another source at People, the couple isn’t ready to file for divorce just yet. They’re “separating,” yes, but there’s no paperwork in the works right now. We’ll see how this all shakes out, but we’re hoping for the best for this couple, no matter what that may be.