Miley Cyrus is the New Face of MAC Viva Glam

MAC Cosmetics has a knack for choosing zeitgeisty—yet slightly irreverent—personalities to front its Viva Glam collections, a subset of the makeup giant that donates 100% of its proceeds to HIV/AIDS. For 2015, none other than Miley Cyrus is stepping into the role, and—judging by her embellished leotard, blonde pixie, and dark brows—she looks damn good doing it.

MAC announced the partnership Wednesday, and revealed that Miley’s offerings will include a hot pink lipstick ($16) and a pearl pink lipglass ($15)—and will hit stores in January.

Past faces of Viva Glam—which was launched in 1994—include RuPaul, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Ricky Martin, Pamela Anderson, Christina Aguilera, and Rihanna, so yeah, we’d say Miley’s a pretty spot-on successor.