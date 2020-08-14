Miley Cyrus Reveals Why She Lied to Liam Hemsworth About Losing Her Virginity

For 10 years, Miley Cyrus lied to Liam Hemsworth about losing her virginity. The “Slide Away” singer revealed in an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Thursday, August 13, that, when she had sex with Hemsworth for the first time, she lied and told him that she wasn’t a virgin.

Though she didn’t name her ex-boyfriend, Cyrus told the podcast host that the first time she went “all the way” with someone was when she was 16 and that she went on to marry the first person she had sex with. Cyrus and Hemsworth, who met on the set of the The Last Song in 2009 (when she was around 16) married in December 2018 and separated in August 2019. They finalized their divorce in January.

“I was 16. It wasn’t Nick Jonas,” Cyrus said, denying that she lost her virginity to her ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas. “But I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy.”

She continued, “I lied and said that he wasn’t the first so I didn’t seem like a loser. He said, ‘Oh, who have you had sex with?’ and I couldn’t think of anyone, so I just made somebody up that I knew but we had never actually had sex before.”

The lie became more complicated when the couple’s mutual friend became involved, which is when Cyrus told Hemsworth the truth about their first time when she was 24. “[Hemsworth’s] friend ended up marrying him and then it was like, ‘Oh now my friend is marrying someone you’ve hooked up with?'” she said. “So then when I was like 24 I had to say that I lied when I was 16. It was a lie that I held onto for, like, 10 years.”

Cyrus, who came out as pansexual in 2015, also told the podcast host that she was first intimate with women before she even met her now-ex-husband. “The first time I ever hooked up with anyone was with a girl—two of them,” Cyrus said, confirming that she’s gone past “past first base” with women. “My wig was snatched at, like, age 11. What were you doing?”

The former Disney Channel star also said that she’s been “attracted to girls way before I was ever attracted to guys.” She also told the host that she used to get “most of my girl friends to hook up with me” growing up.

After her divorce from Hemsworth after less than a year of marriage , Cyrus went on to date the Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter from August to September 2019 After that, she dated Australian singer Cody Simpson from from October 2019 to August 2020. Cyrus confirmed her and Simpson’s breakup in an Instagram Live in August promoting her new single, “Midnight Sky.”

“For right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be. Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives,” she said at the time. “And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we’re getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not.”