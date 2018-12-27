Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth’s Wedding Almost Didn’t Happen for This Reason

After 10 years, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finally married in a secret wedding on Sunday, two days before Christmas. The couple confirmed the news on Instagram with several pictures of them hugging and kissing in their home in Franklin, Tennessee. But as cute as the moment was, the wedding almost didn’t happen—if it wasn’t for Cyrus’s change of heart after her first meeting with Hemsworth.

In a 2009 interview with Seventeen, Cyrus talked about her first audition with Hemsworth for The Last Song—the 2010 Nicholas Sparks movie where they played love interests—and how her now-husband almost turned down the role. “I heard a rumor that he didn’t really want the role,” Cyrus said.

But it was’t love at first sight for Cyrus either. The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart Singer” recalled being put off by Hemsworth’s attitude in the audition, despite his good looks and talent. “And when he came in to audition for the role, I’m thinking, ‘Here’s this guy, he’s amazingly good-looking, super confident and he doesn’t realize how blessed he is to be in this room, because I know how blessed I am. This is such a big opportunity for both of us,'” Cyrus said. “And I was thinking, ‘Ugh, gross.’ You know?”

Eventually, after talking to him more, Cyrus realized she misjudged him. By the time their second audition came around, the “Malibu” singer the Australian actor was the one for the role. “Then I started talking with him and he was just the most genuinely precious, sweet person,” she said. “And the second audition comes around and the chemistry was instant. From the time he walked in that door and we saw each other again, we lit up and we were excited to get [to] work and learn together.”

As fans know, Cyrus and Hemsworth fell in love on the set of The Last Song and started dating not too long after. The former Disney Channel star revealed to Seventeen that it was her and Hemsworth’s shared insecurities that first bonded them. “I was a little anxious about making this movie. I wanted everything to be perfect,” she said. “To go on set and feel insecure was a totally new element for me. But he felt the same way. He admitted his insecurities and it was really nice to have someone who understands me for once.”

After filming The Last Song, Cyrus and Hemsworth dated for three years before getting engaged in 2012. They broke off their engagement a year after before reuniting in 2016. Judging from their current relationship, it looks like there’s no more on-again, off-again for the couple. They might have starred in a Nicholas Sparks movie, but their IRL romance is even more of a fairytale.