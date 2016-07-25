Hmm: Miley Cyrus Posts a Photo Wearing an Eternity Band on Her Left Ring Finger

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth really like to keep us guessing. They called off their engagement three years ago, but then whispers of a reunion started swirling last year. Then Cyrus Instagrammed herself wearing her engagement ring again six months ago, and possibly moved into his Malibu home for good measure. Three months ago, Hemsworth for some reason went to the lengths of going on the record to say, “I am not engaged,” but a month later, the ostensibly quite-engaged pair were spotted scoping wedding venues in Hem’s native Australia. And to really round things out, yesterday Cyrus posted a photo of herself that was masquerading as a laid-back Sunday shot, but was really a call-out to the delicate eternity band she was wearing on that finger.

So—what the hell is going on? In a word (or three), who can say. But we imagine that when you’re that famous, it’s probably pretty fun to keep people guessing, and the best way to do that is confuse the daylights out of everyone as often as possible. Probably next we’ll hear that the two have broken up, and then pics of their wedding will surface. Let’s all hope. Miley wouldn’t be Miley if she weren’t keeping fans on their toes, and her hunky boyfriend/fiancé/whatever seems to enjoy the ol’ bob and weave as much as she does. Congratulations?