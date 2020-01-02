Miley Cyrus Included Liam Hemsworth in Her Decade Tribute, But Not Cody Simpson—Oop

Another decade gone, and with it, there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly to reflect on. Owning up to this reality, Miley Cyrus included her wedding and breakup with Liam Hemsworth in her decade tribute video this week. The 27-year-old pop star started off 2020 with a video titled Miley Cyrus Decade Video: 10 Years in 10 Minutes posted to her official YouTube page—and in it, we see concert footage, news clips and media stories portraying Miley’s adult life up until now. And yes, that includes the relationship that followed her over the course of this last decade.

Almost right off the bat, we see Miley and Liam in their heyday: A video clip features the pair in a scene from The Last Song, the 2010 film that first brought them together. Soon enough, we get a news report of Miley and Liam’s engagement in 2012—only to be followed by another story of their first split in 2013. Yep, first. Since as we should all know by now, these two did eventually get married in late 2018, yet they officially called it quits again in 2019 after less than a year of marriage. Miley’s Decade Video even features news clips about this subsequent split, before moving onto some unreleased music video footage that promises: “A NEW ERA STARTS NOW.”

We’re sure of it. After all, it seems Miley’s new era is already well underway. After her split with Liam late last year, she quickly moved onto new relationships. She first shared a shortlived experience with Kaitlynn Carter over the summer, with the pair going on vacation together and stunning us all with their adventures. Yet Miley traded that fling in for her current relationship with 22-year-old Australian singer, Cody Simpson.

These days, Cody and Miley are still going strong. They recently spent the holidays together, and now that Miley’s divorce from Liam is officially finalized, it seems they’re ready to embark on a new journey together in 2020: Cody hinted that he and Miley might just be releasing new music together soon.

Who knows; maybe this collaboration will be just enough to get Cody featured in Miley’s next decade tribute!