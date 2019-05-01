This Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Video Is Quite Juicy

Miley Cyrus and her hubby had a fun night at the Avengers: Endgame premiere, and there is tons of evidence on social media to prove it. Cyrus shared a video calling Liam Hemsworth her “sugar daddy” from their night out in Los Angeles, and it is the ultimate *treat*. Cyrus got flirty and apparently…hungry?… while on the red carpet. In the video she shared on Instagram, she licks her tongue in her husband’s direction. “When he looks good enough to eat ! #Snack #SugarDaddy@liamhemsworth @avengers,” the actress and Malibu singer wrote. Hemsworth seems pretty used to his wife’s antics. He simply laughed at Cyrus’ quirky behavior. The Australian hunk also shared a few pictures from the premiere night on his Twitter account, saying that he had an “absolute blast of a time.”

The fun continued after the event, too. The Younger Now singer shared an adorable photo of herself and her husband after the party. Cyrus and Hemsworth could not be more adorable. Twitter users were quick to draw comparisons between when the couple’s relationship began ten years ago, and where they are now. Cyrus called Hemsworth her best friend so BRB we’re crying in a puddle of tears. Can you say GOALS?

One fan was quick to note the “same energy” the couple has ten years later. A couple of fans called the pair their “parents” and “mommy & daddy.” Another simply summed up their relationship with five words, “best couple in the world.” Boom.

And here’s the video you’ve all been waiting for. Hemsworth is a champ.