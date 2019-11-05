Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Just Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram—Yikes

If Mercury Retrograde is making us aware of anything this week, it’s that we no longer have any use for dead weight. Looks like both Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth unfollowed each other on Instagram perfectly on par with the universe’s timing—or, you know, after getting sick of seeing each other all up on their respective feeds. Not only did these ex-spouses unfollow each other; Miley also officially unfollowed Kaitlynn Carter. While it looks like Kaitlynn is still following her 26-year-old former flame (or fling, if you ask some people,) this Instagram uncoupling marks the definitive end between Miley and her exes. We don’t think rekindling anything is on the table anytime soon.

And why should it be? After all, Miley seems to be having the time of her life with her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson. After ending her marriage with Liam Hemsworth in August and diving headfirst into a relationship with fellow divorcee, Kaitlynn Carter, Miley didn’t wait too long before finding love again.

The country-pop singer seems to have found her match with the 22-year-old Australian singer-songwriter—at least as evidenced by Miley and Cody’s racy Instagram posts and PDA moments abounding. Honestly, we don’t blame Liam for unfollowing her ex-wife, either. While his response to her new relationship is a cool, calm, and collection “I don’t care,” deep down, it must be difficult—or at the least, totally cringey—to watch Miley move on not only with Kaitlynn first, but also with Cody currently.

As for Kaitlynn, it seems she’s still following Miley because she isn’t nearly as hurt by their breakup. Ever the bigger person, Kaitlynn revealed in an essay yesterday that she harbors no ill will toward Miley—referred to throughout the essay as her “female friend,”—but is, instead, grateful to their relationship for everything it showed her.

“I’ll remain eternally grateful to my most recent relationship for opening my eyes to this unexplored part of myself,” she wrote at the essay’s close. Must be nice to be truly unbothered!