Miley Cyrus Posted a Cryptic Instagram on What Would’ve Been Her Anniversary With Liam Hemsworth

Ever since her cryptic Instagram post on what would’ve marked her one year as a married woman, fans have wondered: Did Miley Cyrus shade Liam Hemsworth on their wedding anniversary? The short answer: Not really but Miley, 27, definitely took the day to look back on how her life has changed in the past year.

ICYMI, Miley and Liam, 29, tied the knot on Dec. 23, 2018, in a secret wedding near her family home in Nashville. A year later (and five months after their breakup), Miley took to her Instagram to remind her followers to take care of themselves first, especially around holiday season. “Been seeing a lot of posts about self love and care during Christmas! I think it is super important for everyone to truly enjoy themselves this holiday season!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Take time off, relax , enjoy warm meals , indulge in the sweets we usually try to stay away from but alsooooooo KEEP MOVING! Even if it’s for 15-20 minutes a day! Something is better than nothing!”

The “Malibu” singer continued by saying that she’s “been trying to be super gentle” on herself, even when doing tasks as simple as “a walk with my mama or dogs in the morning.” She wrote, “Movement is an important ingredient to self love / care! Today I did a light round of Pilates just to release some healthy endorphins and I felt super positive and lifted right after my practice ! Maybe some yoga with my big sister later (after the big dinner I’m having w my mama and papa tonight).”

As sad as it is that Miley and Liam’s relationship didn’t work (the couple dated on and off for almost 10 years), they both seem to have moved on. The Australian actor is in a serious relationship with model Gabriella Brooks, who he introduced to his parents. “Gabriella’s meeting with the parents went very well,” a source told Us Weekly. “His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him. He’s not upset with Miley, but is happy to be moving on.”

Miley, for her part, is dating Australian singer Cody Simpson, who she’s posted a lot about on Instagram. The couple recently dealt with cheating and breakup rumors, but from the look of their social media PDA, they’re stronger and hotter than ever.