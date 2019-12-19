Miley Cyrus Really Just Shaded Liam Hemsworth With This Comment About Their Short Marriage

And now, Miley’s using that harsh reality as a punchline.It’s already been four months since Liam filed for divorce from Miley , around three months since she split from her rebound fling with Kaitlynn Carter , and only about two months since she’s been cozying up with fellow singer-songwriter, Cody Simpson . Whew. If that isn’t all a speedy mouthful, we don’t know what is—and Miley knows it, too. She’s apparently “down to try” marriage again, but she’s being really realistic about her track record.

Welp. At least she’s self-aware? In a cheeky comment posted to Instagram today, Miley Cyrus totally shaded her short marriage to Liam Hemsworth . While the pair were on-again, off-again for over a decade, things clearly didn’t pan out once they officially tied the knot almost a year ago.

After performance artist Matty Mo, a.k.a themostfamousartist on Instagram, changed his Instagram bio to “Getting married to @mileycyrus in 2020,” Miley decided to weigh in. He captioned a screenshot of his bio with, “Upping my manifestation game for 2020 and putting this out there,” to which Miley replied, “It probably won’t last long, But always down to try, You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” Well..there you have it!

While we’re pretty sure Miley’s joking when it comes to Matty Mo’s proposal, you never know. After all, she would’ve been celebrating her first wedding anniversary to Liam in just a few days on Dec. 23, but both are busy having moved on. Liam Hemsworth has been dating around, too. He was linked to Dynasty star Maddison Brown in past weeks, yet in a similar suit to his ex, it seems he’s quickly moved on to somebody even newer: Australian model, Gabriella Brooks.

As far as Miley goes, the star seems to be staying put—for now. She and Cody Simpson seem to be going strong. They’ve hinted at making new music together soon, and plan to spend the holidays together. Cody even spent Thanksgiving with Miley’s family—and apparently, they “love” him.

“Miley’s family loves Cody and was happy to have him stay. They all celebrated the holiday together at Miley’s family house. Everyone gets along very well and Miley’s siblings have welcomed Cody in. Their relationship is fun and easy. He’s one of the crew,” a source told E! News this recently. Here’s to hoping that lasts!