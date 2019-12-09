Is Miley Cyrus’ New ‘Freedom’ Tattoo Shade Toward Liam Hemsworth?

She said it herself: She can’t be tamed, so did Miley Cyrus shade Liam Hemsworth with her “freedom” tattoo? We don’t know for sure, but what we do know is that the timing is verrrrrrry interrresssting. The former Disney Channel star, 27, debuted her new tat on celebrity tattoo artist Winter Stone’s Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 8. The post was a black-and-white photo of the Hannah Montana alum’s fresh ink, which was the word “freedom” in cursive on her hand. “FREEDOM #freedom #mothersdaugter #mileycyrus #singleneedle #delicatelysharp #tattoo,” the artist captioned the shot.

The tattoo comes four months after Miley and Liam, 29, announced their split after less than a year of marriage. (The former couple tied the knot in December 2018 after 10 years of on-again, off-again dating.) The ink also comes amid Miley and Liam’s divorce. According to E! News, the pair will reunite soon to settle their divorce. In a document obtained by E! News, Liam’s lawyer stated that “the case” is “not complete.” The Australian actor filed for divorce from the “Malibu” singer in August, just weeks after the former couple confirmed their breakup.

Though their divorce hearing is sure to be dramatic, it seems like both Miley and Liam are happy in their personal lives. Both have moved on to new relationships, and we’re rooting for them. Liam is dating Dynasty star Maddison Browning, while Miley is heating things up with Australian singer Cody Simpson. Before her relationship with Cody (but after her split from Liam), Miley was in a high-profile relationship with Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter, a.k.a. Brody Jenner’s ex.

In an interview with Confidential magazine earlier this month, Maddison broke her silence on her relationship with Liam and explained why she likely will never open up about her romantic life. “I understand it, it’s human nature … everyone wants gossip,” she said. “It doesn’t really bother me too much. I don’t really pay attention to it.

Fair enough, Maddison. Now, we await to see if Liam will add any new ink soon.