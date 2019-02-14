Miley Cyrus Sent Liam Hemsworth the Most NSFW Photo for Valentine’s Day

As connoisseurs of the internet, we’ve seen pretty much every V Day meme out there, but Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s sexy Valentine’s Day photo definitely takes the cake. To wish her husband a happy Valentine’s Day, Cyrus sent Hemsworth a NSFW meme of herself on Twitter, and we don’t think we could love them more.

The meme featured a photo of the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer with her legs wide open as she rested on a car. The photo was accompanied with the text: “When it’s Valentine’s Day and bae says hi:” Like the self-referential queen she is, Cyrus tweeted the meme at her husband, wishing him a happy V Day. “.@LiamHemsworth love you,” she wrote.

This isn’t the only NSFW message Cyrus sent to Hemsworth this week. When her Australian husband was too sick to attend the premiere of his film, Isn’t It Romantic, Cyrus wished him a speedy recovery on Instagram, along with a cheeky comment. “Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you,” she wrote. “Play that sax you sexy fuck. ❤️💋❤️💋❤️💋❤️💋❤️💋❤️”

Cyrus directed another X-rated comment toward her hubby in December when she commented on a meme that said: “No man has all five: – good dick game, – empathy, – a height above 5’9, – no hoes, – common sense.”

“Mine does! Don’t give up!” Cyrus commented. Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, who’s dating Cole Sprouse, also commented that she’s found a man who has all five. “I found one!” she wrote.

Cyrus and Hemsworth married in a secret wedding in Tennessee in December 2018 after more than nine years of dating. And with a decade of an on-again, off-again relationship, we’re sure they’re super comfortable with each other. Clearly, given the NSFW they share in public.