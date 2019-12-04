Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Plan To Reunite Soon But The Reason Why Is So Unfortunate

Getting divorced isn’t so simple as saying, “I want a divorce.” There’s a lot of paperwork, handwringing and court dates involved, and believe or not, even celebrities have to deal with it. It’s exactly why Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth will reunite to settle their divorce—hopefully once and for all. Either that or their window for separation will be null. We’re not sure Cody Simpson or Maddison Brown will be all too happy about that now, would they?

Here’s the thing. While Liam and Miley called it quits at the end of the summer after, unfortunately, less than year of marriage, things like divorce take their time and due process. And that’s regardless of instances like dating someone new; in Miley’s case, she moved on from Liam quickly to Kaitlynn Carter and shortly thereafter started dating her current beau, Cody Simpson. Liam, for his part, has reportedly been seeing Dynasty actress Maddison Brown.

So, all good, right? Wrong. Even though both parties have moved on, on paper they’re, er, still sort of together. According to E! News, a notice signed on Dec. 3 by the Los Angeles superior court to Hemsworth’s lawyer states that “the case is ‘”not complete.'” Oop.

It looks like Hemsworth has taken his sweet ‘ol time delivering his divorce papers to Cyrus to sign. Either that or Miley’s received these documents and isn’t signing yet. In order to move forward with the divorce, Hemsworth has to have these documents filed to the court by January 21 or withdraw his request for a divorce—either that or he may face a fine. And in both Miley and Liam’s case, it sounds like they need to show their faces in court for the divorce hearing.

Yep. 2020 will be off to a stellar start for these two. Nothing like an unwelcome reunion to kick off the year!