Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth’s 10-Year Relationship, from Their Breakups to Their Wedding

Ah, young love. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship timeline is still going, but right now, it has a happy ending: a wedding. After 10 years and several breakups and makeups, the 26-year-old singer and 28-year-old actor are finally married, and their love story is even more beautiful than the film they met on, The Last Song.

Anyone who has followed Cyrus and Hemsworth in the past decade knows that their relationships is anything but simple. After meeting as teenagers on the set of Nicholas Sparks’s The Last Song, the two found themselves in a fast engagement, which followed with a rinse-and-repeat cycle of breakups and makeups. The two were on and off for the greater half of the decade before reuniting a couple years ago. But how did we get here?

To celebrate Cyrus and Hemsworth’s new marriage, we decided to look back on their relationship timeline, from their first meet cute (and Cyrus’s not-so-positive opinions about her soon-to-be husband) to the three years they were broken up to their recent wedding at their Tennessee home. Cyrus and Hemsworth’s relationship might not be picture-perfect, but that’s how we know it’s real and just as romantic as any Nicholas Sparks love story. Check out their relationship timeline ahead.

June 2009 – Meet on the Set of The Last Song

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s love story began in when they filmed 2010’s The Last Song in the summer of 2009. The film, based on Nicholas Sparks’s book of the same name, follows a troubled teenager (played by Cyrus) who falls in love with a local small-town boy (played by Hemsworth.) However, it wasn’t love at first sight. In a 2009 interview with Seventeen, Cyrus talked about her first audition with Hemsworth and how she was turned off by his attitude. It wasn’t until later, when she get to know him, that she fell for him.

“I heard a rumor that he didn’t really want the role,” Cyrus said. “And when he came in to audition for the role, I’m thinking, ‘Here’s this guy, he’s amazingly good-looking, super confident and he doesn’t realize how blessed he is to be in this room, because I know how blessed I am. This is such a big opportunity for both of us. And I was thinking, ‘Ugh, gross.’ You know?”

March 2010 – The Last Song Premiere; Relationship Confirmation

Though they made their red carpet debut at Elton John’s Oscars party a couple weeks before, it was clear that Cyrus and Hemsworth were dating at the Los Angeles premiere of The Last Song in March 2010, where they were photographed walking arm in arm.

May 2010 – Can’t Be Tamed Release

May 2010 marked the release of Cyrus’s third album, Can’t Be Tamed, which she said featured a lot of songs about her new beau. “There are a lot of songs that are about Liam,” she told MTV News in June 2010. “All of them are about him in a way, but it’s also about past relationships that you gotta get over and move on and just about freeing yourself from anything that you feel holds you back.”

August 2010 – April 2011 – Breakups and Makeups

Cyrus and Hemsworth saw a rocky point in their relationship in 2010 and 2011. In August 2010, E! reported that Cyrus and Hemsworth broke up over her schedule. “Ever since she left for Detroit, Miley has been super focused on her work,” a source told E! News. “Liam wanted more, but she’s 17 and has other priorities right now. He’s been a distraction.” By September 2010, Cyrus and Hemsworth were seen together running errands.

In November 2010, the couple breaks up again—though E! News refers to their split as a “just a time out.” By April 2011, the couple has reunited again, with a source telling E! News that they’re “taking it slow and just enjoying each other’s company.”

March 2012 – The Hunger Games Premiere; Engagement Rumors

Cyrus and Hemsworth sparked engagement rumors at the Los Angeles premiere of 2012’s The Hunger Games when Cyrus was photographed with what appeared to be an engagement ring on her wedding finger. Cyrus later took to Twitter to deny she’s engaged. “I’m not engaged. I’ve worn this same ring on this finger since November! People just wanna find something to tal about! It’s a topaz people!” she tweeted.

June 2012 – Engagement Announcement

Cyrus and Hemsworth’s engagement was confirmed in an interview with People in June 2012. “I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam,” Cyrus said. Cyrus shows off her ring—a 3.5 carat Neil Diamond—at the Australians in Film Awards a few days later.

February 2013 – Miley Accused of Cheating with Ed Westwick

In February 2013, Cyrus fired back at Perez Hilton for reporting that she cheated on Hemsworth with Ed Westwick. The rumors were around the time Cyrus and Hemsworth attended separate Oscars party and fans speculate that they broke up. “@perezhilton hope you find love one day but can you not fuck with mine. I’ve never been with Ed W in my life. I was at the studio last night,” Cyrus tweeted.

March 2013 – Miley Denies Engagement Is Cancelled

More reports come out that Cyrus and Hemsworth’s engagement is cancelled in March 2013 after Cyrus was photographed without her engagement ring. Cyrus took to Twitter to deny the rumors. “I am so sick of La. And sick of the lies that come with it. I didn’t call off my wedding. Taking a break from social media. #draining,” she tweeted.

September 2013 – Miley Unfollows Liam; Breakup Confirmation

A month after Cyrus’s now-infamous performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, in which she twerked on Robin Thicke in a bear onesie, the singer unfollowed Hemsworth on Twitter. Three days later, Cyrus’s representative confirmed to People that their engagement was called off. Hemsworth was seen kissing actress Eiza Gonzalez a day after the breakup announcement.

October 2014 – Liam Refuses to Comment on Miley

In October 2014, Hemsworth is asked by Nylon about his breakup with Cyrus. He turns the question down, responding, “There’s not much to say.”

November 2014 – April 2015 – Miley Dates Patrick Schwarzenegger

November 2014 to April 2015 marked Cyrus’s short-lived relationship with Patrick Schwarzenegger. The two were seen kissing in Los Angeles, vacationing in Miami and attending a Grammys celebration together.

October 2015 – Liam Calls Miley an “Important Part of My Life”

Hemsworth had some good words to say about Cyrus in his 2015 interview with Men’s Health. He told the magazine, “[Miley] was an important part of my life. You fall in love with who you fall in love with; you can never choose.”

November 2015 – Miley Helps Liam Adopt a Dog

Cyrus and Hemsworth seemed to have reconciled as by November 2015 when Cyrus helped her ex adopt a dog named Dora the Explorer.

January 2016 – Engaged Again; Miley Moves in with Liam

After Cyrus was seen hanging out with Hemsworth’s family and friends in Australia, People reported that the couple was back together and engaged again. “Miley is beyond happy to be engaged to Liam again,” a source said. “It might seem sudden, but they have been very close for the past few months.” That same time, Cyrus was seen with a moving truck at Hemsworth’s house, leading fans to believe that they moved in together.

May 2016 – Liam Talks About His Breakup with Miley

In a May 2016 interview with GQ Australia, Hemsworth reflected on his breakup with Cyrus, suggesting that whatever went wrong has been worked through. “But at the time we were going in different directions and it’s just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time—we both needed that,” he said.

July 2016 – Miley Tattoos a Vegemite Jar for Liam

In honor of her Australian fiance, Cyrus tattooed a jar of Vegemite, a popular Australian condiment, on her arm in July 2016. The tattoo was done by celebrity tattoo artist, Dr. Woo.

October 2016 – Miley Confirms Engagement

Though there were reports that Cyrus and Hemsworth were re-engaged, the couple didn’t confirm it until October 2016 when Cyrus told Ellen DeGeneres about her reunited love with Hemsworth.

November 2016 – January 2017 – Holidays and Birthdays Together

The 2016-2017 holiday season saw a lot of PDA between Cyrus and Hemsworth. In November 2016, Hemsworth wished Cyrus a happy 24th birthday with an Instagram calling her his “favorite sweet angel.” Then, Cyrus and Hemsworth spend Christmas together with their families and Cyrus calls her beau her “favorite being” on Instagram.

May 2017 – “Malibu” Release

May 2017 marked the release of Cyrus’s song, “Malibu,” which she confirmed is a love song about Hemsworth and their relationship in Malibu, California. “They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?” she told Billboard. Hemsworth also shot the cover art for the song, which shows Cyrus’s engagement ring front and center.

September 2017 – Miley Says She Has No Plans for a Wedding

Despite their years-long engagement, Cyrus wasn’t eager to get married. In September 2017, she told The Sun that marriage wasn’t something she was envisioning at the time. “I don’t envision marriage. I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more,” she said. “I have too much living to do [before I get married]. Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned. I’m just riding this out. In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it.”

November 2017 – Miley Denies Being Pregnant

Pregnancy rumors started over Thanksgiving 2017 when Cyrus instagrammed a photo of herself in a loose gray T-shirt, with the caption, “#VeganTurkeyBaby.” She responded to the rumors later that day. “Not pregnant. Just eating a shit ton of tofurkey. Rude!”

July 2018 – Breakup Rumors

July 2018 saw Cyrus deleting every photo from her Instagram, including those with Hemsworth. The blackout led fans to think they broke up. Around that time, OK! also reported that the two called off their engagement. “He wants kids and doesn’t want to keep putting it off but it’s not quite the timeline Miley had in mind … he is left heartbroken,” a source said.

Though they didn’t respond to the rumors, Cyrus and Hemsworth proved they were still together by instagramming a video of them driving, which involves Hemsworth pranking Cyrus as she sits in the passenger seat.

November 2018 – House Burns Down

In November 2018, Cyrus and Hemsworth’s Malbu home burns down from the California wildfires. The actor instagrammed this picture of the remains, which include a sign with the word “Love.” “It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love,” he wrote in the caption. He also urged fans to donate to the Malibu Foundation and Happy Hippie Foundation to help those whose homes have also been destroyed.

December 2018 – Wedding

After 10 years of an on-again, off-again relationship, Cyrus and Hemsworth finally married in December 2018. The two married in an intimate ceremony at Cyrus’s Franklin, Tennessee home. Cyrus wore a silk Vivienne Westwood gown, while Hemsworth wore a black suit with Vans.