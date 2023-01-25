Liam & Miley Were ‘Screaming’ & ‘In Tears’ Over Their Prenup Negotiations—Here’s What Their Divorce Settlement Looked Like

With every marriage that’s highly profiled, a prenup is always ideal. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s prenup helped them divorce quickly, but there were problems along the way for the couple.

Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018 when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Cyrus told Howard Stern that she and the Hunger Games star “lost everything.” Miley references the disaster in the first verse “We were right ’til we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn.” In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2020, she revealed that the fire “did what I couldn’t do myself”. “It removed me from what no longer was serving its purpose,” she told the magazine. “And then as you drown, you reach for that lifesaver and you want to save yourself. I think that’s really what, ultimately, getting married was for me. One last attempt to save myself.”

So, what did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s prenup look like and what exactly was their divorce settlement? Read more below to find out.

What was Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth’s prenup?

What was Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s prenup? The Bangerz singer had an idea for a prenup years before they actually married. The two met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 in which they both starred. The two broke up in 2010 and reunited a month later. Liam and Miley were then engaged in 2012 when Liam proposed to Miley with a 3.5-carat ring from Neil Lane. “I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam,” Cyrus told People at the time.

During their first engagement, the Hunger Games star and the Hannah Montana alum had many disagreements about having a prenup. According to a source that told Ok! Australia per Daily Mail, Cyrus and Hemsworth “were screaming and in tears” when the issue came up, as Liam was “deeply offended” Miley handed him a prenup to sign. Another source told Life&Style at the time, per Metro UK, “They’ve had heated arguments over this. He’s a firm believer that prenups spoil the romance of a marriage and that if they are truly in love, it’s not needed. ‘He’s assured Miley he isn’t interested in her fortune and has enough money of his own.”

It appeared that Cyrus won the argument because when they married in 2019 after their second engagement, they had an “iron-clad” prenuptial agreement. The couple reunited in January 2016, resuming their engagement less than a month after. Miley and Liam were wedded on December 26, 2018. In a now-deleted Instagram post, they confirmed the wedding, 12.23.18” and “10 years later …..”Miley captioned the post. In the photo of them kissing, the singer wrote: “This is probably our one–millionth kiss.”

Less than a year later, Cyrus’ rep confirmed they had separated. “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the rep said. The rep continued in the statement: “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.” Liam filed for divorce in August 2019 and divorce was finalized on February 22, 2020. Court documents show that Hemsworth cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce. He also asked the court not to award either of them any spousal support either, as he cited the prenup signed before they tied the knot.

According to sources close to the couple to TMZ and Entertainment Tonight, the divorce settlement went super smoothly due to a prenup. They had no kids and she kept the animals and dividing the property wasn’t hard at all. A source told ET, “the couple had a prenup so dividing property wasn’t an issue; Miley will keep the animals in the divorce.” Once they do file the paperwork, it will take six months until the divorce becomes final.” And it was settled just like that.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Cyrus went to talk about her marriage and their house fire in 2018. “We were together since 16,” she said. “Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged—I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice. And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything.” Hemsworth bought the $6.8 million Malibu house back in 2014. In 2016, Cyrus bought a small house directly next door for $2.5 million. rescued 16 of their loved pets alone from their burning Malibu mansion. Hemsworth rescued 16 animals from their home during the fire.

Cyrus continued, “ended simply because “there was too much conflict,” and that their divorce in 2019 had nothing to do with her sobriety. “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone,” she explained. “I don’t get off on drama or fighting.” “Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” she told Stern. “And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

The couple has moved on after their divorce. Cyrus is reportedly dating musician Maxx Morando and Hemsworth is currently linked with Gabriella Brooks. However, the topic of Cyrus and Hemsworth’s relationship seems like an evergreen topic to this day. On January 13, 2023, which is his birthday, Miley released the song “Flowers” which is speculated to be about their relationship. Pop culture Twitter PopTingz claimed that the set of the music video was where Hemsworth allegedly cheated on Cyrus with 14 women. “The house where the music video for Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” was recorded was previously used by Liam Hemsworth to cheat on Miley with more than 14 women while they were married,” the account tweeted, but the tweet itself is unverified. The tweet went viral with more than 40,000 likes and 10,000 retweets, however, it’s not confirmed whether he actually cheated on the singer with one woman let alone 14.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.