Miley Cyrus Just Sparked Pregnancy Rumors With This Instagram Caption

With all this talk of royal babies, it’s about time one of our own “royals” has a baby. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth sparked pregnancy rumors with her most recent Instagram caption and it has fans wondering if she’s expecting. Cyrus married her actor husband, just a few months ago in an adorable private ceremony. The couple has now been together (albeit a little on-and-off) for ten years. It’s not surprising a baby would be on their minds.

On May 6, Cyrus and Hemsworth made their Met Gala couple debut and looked just as stunning as we could’ve hoped. But it wasn’t Cyrus’ sparkly dress or Hemsworth’s dashing looks that garnered the most attention that evening. It was Cyrus’ Instagram caption which she captioned, “Daddy & Mommy.” Could this mean this it-couple is about to become parents? Well, maybe. You truly never know! But it also could be a joke because many of their fans call them “mom and dad.” We’re not sure exactly when it started but it’s been going on for a while. And honestly? We get it. Cyrus and Hemsworth would probably be the coolest parents ever. If we had their genes? Plus Cyrus’ wacky sense of humor and Hemsworth’s seemingly “cool-under-pressure” attitude–We’d be unstoppable.

Fans were quick to respond to Cyrus’ Instagram caption. Once Cyrus posted the photo, she was flooded with questions about the nicknames she wrote. “Is that a hint to something miley!… 😄” one fan asked. Another went straight to the point asking, “Are you having a baby?” “is she pregnant?!?!” a third inquired. Others quickly discredited the theory, pointing out that she’s probably calling her husband “Daddy” and Demi Moore, who appears in the slideshow of photos, “Mommy.”

One fan wrote, “Thought she meant she was pregnant for a second then saw the second picture 😭.” The “Younger Now” singer did write “Daddy” first, and Hemsworth is in the first photo. And then when you swipe to the second, it’s Demi (Aka,”Mommy”). So that is the most likely answer. Neither Cyrus nor Hemsworth have commented on the pregnancy speculations.

But check out their incredible Met Gala look. Can you say #couplegoals?