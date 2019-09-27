Miley Cyrus Hasn’t Talked To Liam Hemsworth After Their Split & Her Reason Why Is Fair

Whew, our girl Miley is having a week. Only days after learning that she ended her whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter, now we’re hearing that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are not talking post-divorce—as in, not at all. No communication. Zilch, nada. Complete and utter radio silence. On the surface, we get why this makes sense. Yet it’s also so hard to imagine not ever speaking again to someone who has been in your life for so long; especially in Miley’s case, who spent a whopping 10 years with her ex-hubby. A whole decade, baby! We’re feeling for her. But turns out Miley’s actually leading the charge on this silence front, too.

If this sounds familiar to you, it’s because Miley’s been pretty proactive in general about cutting things off lately. After all, we know that she was the one who ended things with Kaitlynn Carter recently. That may have led some of us to believe that she might want to rekindle things with Liam, even (especially) after having to grieve two relationships in the span of a month. Yet recent reports from E! suggest that her recent split from Kaitlynn hasn’t changed things between Miley and Liam. In fact, despite the fact that Miley “still cares” about him, she is “not looking to be in touch,” according to a source. Ouch.

Yet Miley’s reason for that is, actually, pretty mature. She’s looking forward to working on herself these days. “Miley split from Liam to focus on herself. Her relationship with Kaitlynn was a happy surprise,” a source told People recently. “However, Miley was so invested in her relationship with Liam for a long time. She felt her relationship with Kaitlynn was almost moving in that direction, too.” Oooh, we feel that, Miley! Codependency is not cute.

Of course, moving on remains hard, especially when Miley’s back home in L.A. “They had many happy days together in L.A. and now Liam is not around,” said a source with People shared back in August. “It’s hard for her to be back in L.A. without him. This is not the situation that she wanted. She hoped they could figure things out.” It does seem that Miley’s getting more comfortable with this reality, though—even if it means taking a trip down to the Grand Canyon and leaving her worries behind.

Honestly, we could all take a page out of Miley’s book: “g2g” to the relationships that no longer serve us!