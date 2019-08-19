So, Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Aren’t Speaking To Each Other Right Now

We’re still crossing our fingers that these two can work it out–but to be honest, things aren’t looking too good. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth aren’t speaking post-split and this is the saddest thing we’ve heard today. If you’ve been under a rock or on another planet, you should know that Miley and Liam have announced their separation after more than 10 years together and less than one year of marriage.

To add another layer to this news, Miley was spotted locking lips with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter the same weekend the split was announced. Obviously, the internet has been on ten since then. Though Liam released a statement wishing his wife well, and there are rumors that divorce talk is not on the table at this time, we now know that the former couple isn’t even speaking to one another right now.

A source close to the “Mother’s Daughter” singer told People, “She hasn’t talked to Liam.” From what we know The Hunger Games actor has been in Australia hanging out with his big brother Chris Hemsworth and his family. The source also added, “Miley is okay, but you can tell she isn’t 100 percent happy.”

It seems that due to their history–though Miley is relishing in her newfound freedom, she’s still having trouble letting Liam go. Since she and Kaitlynn have been friends for some time, and Kaitlynn is also going through her own separate, we can see why the women are clinging to one another. The source revealed, “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it. Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship.”

Maybe after some time Miley and Liam will begin talking again and decide how to move forward in the future, whether that’s together or on separate paths.