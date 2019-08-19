So, Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Aren’t Speaking To Each Other Right Now

We’re still crossing our fingers that these two can work it out–but to be honest, things aren’t looking too good. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth aren’t speaking post-split and this is the saddest thing we’ve heard today. If you’ve been under a rock or on another planet, you should know that Miley and Liam have announced their separation after more than 10 years together and less than one year of marriage.
To add another layer to this news, Miley was spotted locking lips with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter the same weekend the split was announced. Obviously, the internet has been on ten since then. Though Liam released a statement wishing his wife well, and there are rumors that divorce talk is not on the table at this time, we now know that the former couple isn’t even speaking to one another right now.
A source close to the “Mother’s Daughter” singer told People, “She hasn’t talked to Liam.” From what we know The Hunger Games actor has been in Australia hanging out with his big brother Chris Hemsworth and his family. The source also added, “Miley is okay, but you can tell she isn’t 100 percent happy.”
It seems that due to their history–though Miley is relishing in her newfound freedom, she’s still having trouble letting Liam go. Since she and Kaitlynn have been friends for some time, and Kaitlynn is also going through her own separate, we can see why the women are clinging to one another. The source revealed, “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it. Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship.”
Maybe after some time Miley and Liam will begin talking again and decide how to move forward in the future, whether that’s together or on separate paths.
Although they haven't been seen together recently, Miley Cyrus posed with Liam Hemsworth and a fan following a hike in Canada, where she apparently wore her beloved 2Pac shirt and no pants.
iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party Presented By VISIT FLORIDA At Fontainebleau's BleauLive - Main Stage Show
In June, she made a serious statement in a vintage Versace dress at the iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party. She's become a serious fan of the brand, which is beloved by rappers, in recent months.
New Myspace Launch Event
Cyrus seems to hate traditional clothing these days, so here she is in a rather perplexing combination of half-jeans, half-sweats.
2013 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
She's all about a sexy jumpsuit these days, and we loved the Balmain ensemble she wore to the Billboard Music Awards back in May.
"PUNK: Chaos To Couture" Costume Institute Gala
While many who attended the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" themed Met Gala this year didn't exactly obey the theme, she certainly did—showing up in a chic Marc Jacobs ensemble with her hair fully spiked.
Rachel Zoe - Front Row - Fall 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
At the Rachel Zoe show at Spring 2013 fashion week, Cyrus rocked a jumpsuit—and we don't think she's changed out of one ever since.
US-ENTERTAINMENT-AWARDS-MTV
Wowza! In a plunging black Emilio Pucci gown, Cyrus made her first appearance since chopping off (and bleaching) her hair at the hands of Chris McMillan, the man behind "The Rachel."
Australians In Film Awards & Benefit Dinner 2012 - Arrivals
Just a year ago, before their relationship drama was splashed around in the tabloids, the happy couple celebrated their engagement on the red carpet for the Australians in Film Awards in June 2012.
2012 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Bombshell alert! In a plunging white Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble, Cyrus captivated the crowd at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.
Premiere Of Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games" - Arrivals
The first sign that crop tops would be a mainstay in her wardrobe: The Emilio Pucci look at "The Hunger Games" premiere in March 2012. It may have been Hemsworth's big night, but let's face it, we all remember this outfit.
2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Clad in Roberto Cavalli, Cyrus went for old Hollywood glam at the February 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
2012 People's Choice Awards - Backstage And Audience
She showed signs of being fashion forward in this David Koma dress with a large sheer panel, but she was still far from where she is today.
American Giving Awards Presented By Chase - Arrivals
This nude halter dress was far more prom than ratchet at the American Giving Awards in December 2011.
Nickelodeon's 24th Annual Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 02: Actress/singer Miley Cyrus arrives at Nickelodeon's 24th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on April 2, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" - Arrivals
Nowadays she channels Rihanna, but back in February 2011 her style inspiration was clearly Stevie Nicks.
The Last Song Premieres in Los Angeles
For their first public appearance as a couple at "The Last Song" premiere back in March 2010, Cyrus donned a one shoulder black dress. These days, we would be shocked to see her in a dress that didn't have sheer panels or Versace medallions covering it.
