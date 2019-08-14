FYI—Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Aren’t Necessarily Getting Divorced

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have both confirmed that they’re splitting up. The news initially broke this Saturday, and in the days following, the Last Song co-stars shared posts on social media. But now, this latest report from People has sources pointing out that there may be no divorce for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, just a separation.

Following Hemsworth’s Instagram post, in which he wished his wife “nothing but health and happiness going forward,”–a few sources told People that the couple’s future isn’t necessarily completely over. “They are having a break right now because they needed it,” the sources explained. “It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements.” Luckily, “They both agreed it’s better to spend time apart, but this doesn’t mean their relationship is completely over…There is absolutely hope that they will get back together again.”

Well, this is the first good news we’ve heard all week! Fans were sufficiently distressed when photos surfaced of Cyrus kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter. Then things got even worse when her reps confirmed she and the Isn’t It Romantic star were separating. But Hemsworth’s Instagram post was a bit more uplifting, as were Cyrus’ social media updates. And this news—taken with a grain of salt, of course—is even better news. Who knows what these sources know. But what we do know is that no one has filed for divorce yet. And People added that we shouldn’t expect to see any paperwork just yet. The sources also said the couple has dealt with similar issues in the past, and may work through them once again. Fingers crossed!