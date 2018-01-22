Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Debuted Matching Food-Related Tattoos

For months, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been plagued by rumors that they secretly married. And though we don’t know for sure if the two tied the knot, we do know that they permanently marked their love for each other recently with matching tattoos.

Earlier this month, Hemsworth stepped out in Byron Bay, Australia, where his older brother, Chris, grew up, flaunting an interesting tattoo on his left leg. The tattoo showed a jar of Vegemite, a popular breakfast spread in Australia, right above his left ankle. (See it here). While at first glance, the tattoo might seem like a simple nod to Hemsworth’s Australian heritage, it’s actually a match to a Vegemite tattoo Cyrus received years ago.

In July 2016, the “Malibu” singer inked the exact same Vegemite tattoo on her left arm. The tattoo—which was by celebrity tattoo artist, Dr. Woo—featured an identical jar of Vegemite, just on a different body part. Though it’s unclear when Hemsworth inked his tattoo, the Daily Mail reported that it might’ve been around the same as Cyrus’s, this is the first time fans have put two and two together.

If Hemsworth and Cyrus could have kept their matching tattoos a secret for two years, who knows how long they’ll keep their rumored marriage under wraps.