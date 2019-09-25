Miley Cyrus Has Different Feelings About Her Liam Hemsworth & Kaitlynn Carter Breakups

This sounds like a lot to process. Miley Cyrus’ Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter breakup feelings are very different and we get it. Miley and Liam met back in 2009 on the set of The Last Song. Though they were on-again, and off-again for the better part of a decade, when they tied the knot in December 2018–we all thought they were in it for the long haul.

Unfortunately, things didn’t turn out that way. In early August, Miley and Liam announced that they were splitting up. Shortly thereafter, Miley found herself in the midst of a whirlwind romantic relationship with her friend, Kaitlynn Carter. The ladies continued PDA from Italy to New York Fashion Week was the last straw for Liam. The Australian actor filed for divorce less than two weeks after he and the songstress announced their seperation.

Still, Miley seemed to have fully moved on with Kaitlynn. They were hand in hand at several events and there were even rumors that they’d moved in together. However, this past weekend, the world was shocked to learn that the two had split. It seems like it was all too much to fast for Miley who has no desire to have a serious relationship.

Though Miley is taking some time to herself to heal and focus on her career, her feelings about her breakups with Liam and Kaitlynn are very different. An insider told Hollywood Life, “She’s taking the breakup to Liam much harder than Kaitlynn is to Brody, so her feelings and emotions are different. Kaitlynn wasn’t even legally married to Brody [Jenner] since they never filed the proper paperwork. Their breakups with their male partners have been totally different. Miley really needs time to heal.”

It also didn’t help that things between the women got too intense too quickly. An insider told E! News,