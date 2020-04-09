Miley Cyrus Is ‘Happy’ For Liam Hemsworth as He Moves on With a New Girlfriend

No bad blood here. Miley Cyrus reacted to Liam Hemsworth’s Gabriella Brooks dating rumors, and she’s “happy” for him as he moves on from their relationship two months after their divorce. Miley and Liam, who announced their breakup in August after eight months of marriage and a decade of on-again, off-again dating, finalized their divorce in January. A source told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, April 7, that Miley, who’s dating Cody Simpson, feels no iill will toward her ex-husband as he moves on with Gabriella, an Australian model.

“Miley has moved on; she feels free. She is happy and dating Cody at the moment with no pressure to marry,” the insider said. “Miley and Cody are staying home and social distancing together. She keeps saying this has been the best thing for her.” The source continued, “[She] just wants Liam to be happy.”

The insider also hinted that Miley and Liam separated because she wanted “independence” outside of their relationship.”She knows how important love and marriage are for him, but she just needed her independence,” the source said. “Miley and Liam have moved on and it seems they’re both where they most want to be in life.”

As for Liam, the source claims that the Australian actor’s relationship with his new girlfriend, who he was first rumored to be dating in January, has only become more serious. “While Liam’s family has been a huge support since the breakup with Miley, it was Gabriella who made him realize there is life after Miley. Gabriella is quiet, low key,” the insider said. “She loves to be alone with Liam and isn’t seeking attention from others.”

The source continued, “Gabriella is young but adores him. She gets along with his parents and his closest friends. The moment they started dating, they had incredible chemistry.”

The insider noted that Liam definitely sees wedding bells in his future with Gabriella, which is something that Miley struggled with. “Liam loved Miley so much but in the back of his mind, he always knew a life with her would prove difficult because she never seemed ready to settle down,” the source said. “Liam wanted a marriage and family.”