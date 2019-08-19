Um…Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Used To ‘Always Hang Out’ With Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter

So this breakup is just a tsunami of twists and turns and we can barely keep up. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s friendship with Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter was apparently super chill before Miley and Liam split. If you don’t know–after less than a year of marriage, Miley and Liam have decided to separate. Obviously, it’s always upsetting when a couple splits up. However, things started to get more intense when Miley was spotted kissing her friend, Kaitlynn Carter.

Like Miley, Kaitlynn is also fresh off of a separation. After a year of marriege, she and Brody Jenner split–therefore it makes sense that the two women would find solace in one another. However, we didn’t know that the women and their former partners were all super close before this. Kaitlynn and Brody’s The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Ashley Wahler just spilled all of the tea on Access Hollywood. She revealed, “I have had a lot of conversations with Kaitlynn during the season and her and Miley and Liam and Brody would always hang out together. So I know they’ve been friends for a long time.”

Wow.

Since both Liam and Brody have released statements with well-wishes for Miley and Kaitlynn respectively, it’s possible that they already knew the ladies were interested in one another as more than just friends. While the public might be shocked, it might not come as a surprise to those who know both of the women.

Like Liam and Miley–apparently, Brody and Kaitlynn were also having some serious issues that their inner circle could see coming from a mile away. Wahler explained,

Definitely, I hate to say definitely, because I respect everybody’s relationship, but I will say, there are a lot of things that people did not get to see, that happened on camera, that they didn’t necessarily show. I think everybody in the cast kind of knew that it was not going to work out.

Sheesh, this is a lot.