Miley Cyrus Kept It 100 About Those Liam Hemsworth Divorce Rumors

Here’s the real tea. Those Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth divorce rumors are getting out of hand. Luckily, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer just set the record straight about whispers that she Liam are headed for splitsville. The Black Mirror star took to social media to clarify some recent statements amind fans growing concerns about the couple.

Miley and Liam have had quite the love story –full of ups and downs. The couple originally met on the set of the 2010 film The Last Song and made their relationship public following filming. They originally became engaged in May of 2012. However, by September 2013, the couple had split–rekindling their relationship a few years later in March 2016. They got engaged once again the following October. On December 23, 2018, Miley and Liam married in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends. For fans of the couple, everything seemed to finally be falling into place as they began their lives together. However, rumors have swirled recently suggesting the couple were heading towards yet another split.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer and Hunger Games actor were spotted arguing in a club in Miami by a number of onlookers. Many fans thought that Miley, in particular, was acting out of character flailing her arms as the couple argued. The tension between the pair was super evident. According to onlookers, the dup didn’t talk for the rest of the night. Miley exclaimed at the recent Glastonbury Music Festival that she is, “ f—king sick of men.”

When fans were curious as to whether the singer was referring to her hubby, Miley took to Twitter and explain and set the record straight. The singer, who has been promoting her recent song “Mother’s Daughter” following the release of the music video, shared her statement was “politically directed.” If anything, Cyrus is using her platform for a broader message, and her relationship is doing just fine.