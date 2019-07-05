StyleCaster
Miley Cyrus Kept It 100 About Those Liam Hemsworth Divorce Rumors

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Here’s the real tea. Those Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth divorce rumors are getting out of hand. Luckily, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer just set the record straight about whispers that she Liam are headed for splitsville. The Black Mirror star took to social media to clarify some recent statements amind fans growing concerns about the couple.

Miley and Liam have had quite the love story –full of ups and downs. The couple originally met on the set of the 2010 film The Last Song and made their relationship public following filming. They originally became engaged in May of 2012. However, by September 2013, the couple had split–rekindling their relationship a few years later in March 2016. They got engaged once again the following October. On December 23, 2018, Miley and Liam married in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends. For fans of the couple, everything seemed to finally be falling into place as they began their lives together. However, rumors have swirled recently suggesting the couple were heading towards yet another split. 

The “Wrecking Ball” singer and Hunger Games actor were spotted arguing in a club in Miami by a number of onlookers. Many fans thought that Miley, in particular, was acting out of character flailing her arms as the couple argued. The tension between the pair was super evident. According to onlookers, the dup didn’t talk for the rest of the night. Miley exclaimed at the recent Glastonbury Music Festival that she is, “ f—king sick of men.”

When fans were curious as to whether the singer was referring to her hubby, Miley took to Twitter and explain and set the record straight. The singer, who has been promoting her recent song “Mother’s Daughter” following the release of the music video, shared her statement was “politically directed.” If anything, Cyrus is using her platform for a broader message, and her relationship is doing just fine. 

There are celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Blake Lively who stick to a signature look, and then there are the fickle ones who just cant stay out of the salon. Join us as we follow Miley Cyrus as she goes from fresh-faced pre-teen to No. 1 on Maxim's Hot 100 with almost every look in between.

2006
A fresh-faced Miley begins her stardom at 14. Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2006

Of course, how can we forget the child stars breakout role: her blonde alter-ego Hannah Montana? Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2006

Once she began to hit it big, Cyrus started sporting extensions and highlights. Are Hair Extensions Going Out Of Style?

Photo: Getty Images
2007

The young actress went darker while promoting her newly released DVD Hannah Montana - Behind the Spotlight in 2007. Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2007

Miley stepped out with much lighter highlights at the 2007 AMAs. Top 10 Celebrity Highlights

Photo: Getty Images
2008

She chose to sport not only dark hair but darker makeup as well for her Best of Both Worlds LA premiere. How To Go Dark With Your Hair Color

Photo: Getty Images
2008

Around the time Cyrus released her album Breakout she modeled auburn curls. The Easiest Way To Makeover Your Hair Color

Photo: Getty Images
2011

With her Disney career in the past, the singer looked a lot more grown up with long, side swept bangs. Try on Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images
2011

With ombr hair, Miley showed off an elegant long and straight look. Top 10 Celeb Ponytails

Photo: Getty Images
2012

Cyrus chose an Old Hollywood bombshell look for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Modern Day Hollywood Icons

Photo: Getty Images
2012

Cyrus made a break with her youthful image by working this sexy, smoldering look during the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. 10 Ways To Instantly Look Sexy

Photo: Getty Images
2012

One of the most dramatic style transformations of the past few years was when Miley decided to bleach and shave her hair. She debuted her new look on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. Platinum Blonde Hairstyles

Photo: Getty Images
2013

She styled her hair in a more feminine pixie while visiting a childrens hospital. Why Celebrities Love Balayage Highlights

Photo: Getty Images
2013

Miley rocked spiked hair and dark roots at the 2013 punk-themed Met Gala. Pink And Other Celebs Go Back To Their Roots

Photo: Getty Images
2013

Miley proves she can be hot without a long full mane when she is named No. 1 on Maxims 2013 Hot 100 list. Try On Miley Cyrus' hairstyles in the Try On! tool

Photo: Getty Images

