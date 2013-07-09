Tracking Miley Cyrus’ Style Evolution During Her On-And-Off Relationship With Liam Hemsworth

It’s no secret that one of the most popular couples to stalk in the tabloids over the past few years is Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. After meeting on the set of their critically panned 2010 romantic melodrama “The Last Song,” the young duo were quickly thrust into the public eye thanks to the star status she achieved following her years on the Disney Channel’s outrageously successful teeny-bopper hit “Hannah Montana.”

Despite a brief break in 2011, the pair reconciled later that year, and announced their engagement in July 2012 after 23-year-old Hemsworth proposed with a 3.5-carat diamond ring from Hollywood’s favorite jewelry designer Neil Lane. Since they stated that they were tying the knot, they’ve seemingly split and gotten back together about a thousand times—although neither of them have ever confirmed that they’ve actually broken up. Today, however, the duo appeared loved up on a romantic Canadian hiking trip, so maybe a wedding is in the cards for them after all.

Regardless of what’s going on in their personal life, Cyrus’ insane style evolution during their relationship has truly been the most fascinating thing to watch. While she previously wore prom-style dresses (and occasionally bizarre robe ensembles that were probably inspired by Stevie Nicks), it’s well-known that the self-proclaimed queen of twerking now favors more hip-hop friendly duds like crop tops, ripped jeans, and all Versace everything. Many expected her to follow fellow Disney queen Hilary Duff‘s style trajectory, but she seems to be way more into channeling bad girl Rihanna.

Click through the slideshow above to witness her style evolution since she started dating Liam Hemsworth firsthand! Which Miley do you prefer?

MORE MILEY ON STYLECASTER:

Miley Cyrus’ Hip-Hop Evolution

Miley Cyrus Rocks a Racy Monokini On The Cover Of New Single

Report: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split