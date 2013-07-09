Tracking Miley Cyrus’ Style Evolution During Her On-And-Off Relationship With Liam Hemsworth

It’s no secret that one of the most popular couples to stalk in the tabloids over the past few years is Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. After meeting on the set of their critically panned 2010 romantic melodrama “The Last Song,” the young duo were quickly thrust into the public eye thanks to the star status she achieved following her years on the Disney Channel’s outrageously successful teeny-bopper hit “Hannah Montana.”
Despite a brief break in 2011, the pair reconciled later that year, and announced their engagement in July 2012 after 23-year-old Hemsworth proposed with a 3.5-carat diamond ring from Hollywood’s favorite jewelry designer Neil Lane. Since they stated that they were tying the knot, they’ve seemingly split and gotten back together about a thousand times—although neither of them have ever confirmed that they’ve actually broken up. Today, however, the duo appeared loved up on a romantic Canadian hiking trip, so maybe a wedding is in the cards for them after all.
Regardless of what’s going on in their personal life, Cyrus’ insane style evolution during their relationship has truly been the most fascinating thing to watch. While she previously wore prom-style dresses (and occasionally bizarre robe ensembles that were probably inspired by Stevie Nicks), it’s well-known that the self-proclaimed queen of twerking now favors more hip-hop friendly duds like crop tops, ripped jeans, and all Versace everything. Many expected her to follow fellow Disney queen Hilary Duff‘s style trajectory, but she seems to be way more into channeling bad girl Rihanna.
Click through the slideshow above to witness her style evolution since she started dating Liam Hemsworth firsthand! Which Miley do you prefer?
Although they haven't been seen together recently, Miley Cyrus posed with Liam Hemsworth and a fan following a hike in Canada, where she apparently wore her beloved 2Pac shirt and no pants.
In June, she made a serious statement in a vintage Versace dress at the iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party. She's become a serious fan of the brand, which is beloved by rappers, in recent months.
Cyrus seems to hate traditional clothing these days, so here she is in a rather perplexing combination of half-jeans, half-sweats.
She's all about a sexy jumpsuit these days, and we loved the Balmain ensemble she wore to the Billboard Music Awards back in May.
While many who attended the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" themed Met Gala this year didn't exactly obey the theme, she certainly did—showing up in a chic Marc Jacobs ensemble with her hair fully spiked.
At the Rachel Zoe show at Spring 2013 fashion week, Cyrus rocked a jumpsuit—and we don't think she's changed out of one ever since.
Wowza! In a plunging black Emilio Pucci gown, Cyrus made her first appearance since chopping off (and bleaching) her hair at the hands of Chris McMillan, the man behind "The Rachel."
Just a year ago, before their relationship drama was splashed around in the tabloids, the happy couple celebrated their engagement on the red carpet for the Australians in Film Awards in June 2012.
Bombshell alert! In a plunging white Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble, Cyrus captivated the crowd at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards.
The first sign that crop tops would be a mainstay in her wardrobe: The Emilio Pucci look at "The Hunger Games" premiere in March 2012. It may have been Hemsworth's big night, but let's face it, we all remember this outfit.
Clad in Roberto Cavalli, Cyrus went for old Hollywood glam at the February 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
She showed signs of being fashion forward in this David Koma dress with a large sheer panel, but she was still far from where she is today.
This nude halter dress was far more prom than ratchet at the American Giving Awards in December 2011.
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 02: Actress/singer Miley Cyrus arrives at Nickelodeon's 24th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on April 2, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Nowadays she channels Rihanna, but back in February 2011 her style inspiration was clearly Stevie Nicks.
For their first public appearance as a couple at "The Last Song" premiere back in March 2010, Cyrus donned a one shoulder black dress. These days, we would be shocked to see her in a dress that didn't have sheer panels or Versace medallions covering it.
