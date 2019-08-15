We Must Discuss Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth’s Alleged ‘Open Marriage’

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced a separation on Saturday, August 10 and the last five days have been insane. There have been many different reports and theories over what must’ve caused the split. But a new report debunks a lot of the Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth cheating and open marriage claims as to their breakup reasons. There were infidelity rumors—some said the only reason the two announced the split was because Cyrus was unfaithful. Others claimed the Isn’t It Romantic? actor and the “Wrecking Ball” singer had an open marriage. However, sources close to Cyrus claim that all of these are false and that there’s no validity to the rumors.

“Miley was not unfaithful, and all these stories about her being wild and cheating is a bunch of bullshit,” a source told Page Six. “They split up. She’s taking the high road. Everyone is trying to. They were together since she was 16. It’s hard.” In an August 14 report from In Touch, the outlet said an “open marriage” was “on the table” for Cyrus and Hemsworth when they tied the knot in December of 2018. “He knew what he was signing up or, but he refused to make it work, and she felt betrayed,” the source said.

However, that rumor has also been shut down. The sources at Page Six claim that Hemsworth and Cyrus were in a monogamous, committed relationship with one another and they neither of them would “cheat on each other when they were together.”

Basically, what’s happening right now is an attempt to place blame or find a reason behind the breakup. Humans try to solve things, unanswered questions don’t sit well with us, so rather than just understanding there are endless reasons—most probably intangible—why Cyrus and Hemsworth are separating, we try to find exact answers. It’s understandable. These two have been the couple of the decade (on and off, of course).

The pair met when they were teenagers, filming The Last Song, in 2009. The co-stars got engaged in 2012 but broke up after a year. But after some good time apart, they reconnected in 2015. Then, just last year, the pair tied the knot in a quiet, secret ceremony at their home.

Now, eight months later, they’re definitely separated.