Miley Cyrus’ New Breakup Tattoo Says A Lot About Her Current State Of Mind

James Devaney/GC Images, Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.
After she slayed the MTV VMAs stage–fans noticed something different about the songstress. Miley Cyrus’ Liam Hemsworth breakup tattoo meaning shows that she’s ready to move on but her heart is still bruised. The “Mother’s Daughter” songstress had a magical but emotionally charged performance of her new single “Slide Away” last night.
According to People, Miley’s new tattoo is a breakup lyric that says, “My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free.” Wow. The lyric is from the Pixies’ song “The Thing” and the ink was done by celebrity tattoo artist Winter Stone. Miley now sports the tat on her upper arm.
During her performance–Kaitlynn was backstage waiting for Miley and the pair went to a VMAs afterparty hand and hand later that evening.
It looks like these two could be more than a summer fling.“Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” an insider told People. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.”
The truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time.
#20. When Miley Cyrus showed up at the Met Gala with this spiked up hairstyle, we couldn't tell if she was going for boy band circa 1999 or Guy Fieri. She does earn some points for the killer red lip, but we can't shake the feeling of wanting to say "Bye, Bye, Bye" to those frosted tips.
Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images
50th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
#19. 2008 may as well be known as the birth of Miley's duck face. It's been five years since she's perfected her red carpet photo-ready face, but back then her look was all about extensions down to her hips and dark, dark hair.
Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic
2012 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
#17. In the case of the 2012 Billboard Music Awards, this is what we like to call a good haircut with a poor hairstyle. The color and cut work beautifully with Miley's face shape and complexion, but the voluminous hair looks far too done up to look good.
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABC
Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: "Best of Both Worlds" Concert in 3D Premiere
#16. Before she went for extensions longer than her back, Miley dyed her hair almost jet black, most likely to shed the Hannah Montana persona she had been working with for so long. We can appreciate a good hair makeover, but this color was much, much too dark for her.
Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic
Miley Cyrus Meeting with her Fans in Madrid
#15. Good color, bad everything else. These beach waves on Miley are just too much, and look more like a wig than a day at the beach.
Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
American Giving Awards Presented By Chase - Red Carpet
#14. Listen, we love a good ponytail. Whether you're on the red carpet or you're suffering from day-old hair, ponytails can be lifesavers. This one, however, is far too severe for Miley's face shape. Instead of accessorizing her look, it takes away from how gorgeous she is, and we give it a thumbs down.
Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for American Giving Awards
2012 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
#13. The first time Miley walked a red carpet with her newly chopped pixie, she showed up at MTV's Video Music Awards looking almost identical to P!nk. We're all for Miley's pixie, but at the time, we were wishing she would've given it more of an individual flare.
Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
iHeartRadio Ultimate Pool Party Presented By VISIT FLORIDA At Fontainebleau's BleauLive - Backstage
#12. As her natural hair color grows back in, Miley's famous hair has taken on a more yellow-blonde than a platinum color. We like this style, but the slick, severe styling is too harsh.
Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Clear Channel
Myspace Event - Arrivals
#11. From the front, this hairstyle absolutely killed it. From the side, however, we caught a glimpse of the longer hair from the top of Miley's head coming down to the back, and we can't help but think of this as the 2013 mullet.
#10. The best Miley's extensions ever looked was at the Kids' Choice Awards in 2011, complete with perfectly styled loose curls and a caramel hair color we'd totally Pin.
Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
City of Hope Benefit Concert with Miley Cyrus and Jonas Brothers - Arrivals
#9. We all try bangs at least once in our lives, right? Miley went for some wispy fringe and absolutely nailed the look, perfect for her style back in 2008.
Photo: WireImage/WireImage
Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana "Best of Both Worlds" Tour at Nassau Coliseum - December 27, 2007
#8. Sure, it's a wig, but Miley put herself on the map by playing "Hannah Montana." Plus, we're pretty sure this hair color was what inspired Miley to bleach her actual locks blonde.
Photo: WireImage/WireImage
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute - Arrivals
#7. Miley wearing this braid on the red carpet kick started the braids trend that has been holding steady for the past few seasons. We still love this look, looking undone yet polished at the same time.
Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
2010 American Music Awards - Arrivals
#6. Sure, it's long, flowing hair, but Miley's shiny locks in this picture make us want to run to the salon to get a hydrating hair mask.
Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2012 People's Choice Awards - Arrivals
#5. Side-swept waves have taken over the red carpet lately, but Miley was ahead of the trend back in 2012 when she arrived at the People's Choice Awards with ombre hair swept to the side.
Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Australians In Film Awards & Benefit Dinner 2012 - Arrivals
#4. When Miley began chopping her hair off a few inches at a time, the beauty world sat up and took notice. This blonde hairstyle, shorter than the extensions we had been so accustomed to, framed her face while the color brightened her up entirely. All in all, it's hard to argue how great she looks.
Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for AIF
Clive Davis & The Recording Academy's 2013 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Antonio "L.A." Reid - Arrivals
#3. The pixie was possibly the greatest move Miley ever made, but styling it correctly is crucial. With this mohawk style, Miley knocked it out of the park.
Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
City Of Hope Honors Halston CEO Ben Malka With Spirit Of Life Award - Inside
#2. Gorgeous, gorgeous, gorgeous. Her longer pixie styled into bangs made Miley look feminine, a feat with a haircut so short that it's typically reserved for the boys. This is the ultimate style for girls who want to go super short without getting a buzz cut.
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for City of Hope
2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
#1. The best Miley Cyrus has ever looked was at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Complete with old Hollywood glamour, ombre blonde locks, a red lip and her hunky fiancè (or now ex-fiancè?) Liam Hemsworth at her side, Miley broke the gorgeous scale.