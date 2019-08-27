Miley Cyrus’ New Breakup Tattoo Says A Lot About Her Current State Of Mind

After she slayed the MTV VMAs stage–fans noticed something different about the songstress. Miley Cyrus’ Liam Hemsworth breakup tattoo meaning shows that she’s ready to move on but her heart is still bruised. The “Mother’s Daughter” songstress had a magical but emotionally charged performance of her new single “Slide Away” last night.

Dressed in a black dress–Miley’s stellar performance of “Slide Away” seemed to sum up everything that she’s going through at the moment. if you didn’t know–Miley and her soon-to-be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth have decided to divorce. Though they’ve been married for less than a year, the’ve been together for a decade on and off. Any divorce is painful but this seems overwhelming.

Still, Miley had put her best foot forward. She’s been open and honest about everything that’s gone down and she has a new romantic relationship–with reality starlet Kaitlynn Carter. However, the debut of some new ink proves that she’s still working through her feelings.

According to People, Miley’s new tattoo is a breakup lyric that says, “My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free.” Wow. The lyric is from the Pixies’ song “The Thing” and the ink was done by celebrity tattoo artist Winter Stone. Miley now sports the tat on her upper arm.

During her performance–Kaitlynn was backstage waiting for Miley and the pair went to a VMAs afterparty hand and hand later that evening.

It looks like these two could be more than a summer fling.“Miley is very close with Kaitlynn. It’s romantic, but also a friendship,” an insider told People. “They are both going through similar stuff right now and are bonding over it.”

When Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship first came to light–the Hannah Montana alum defended it on Twitter saying,

The truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time.