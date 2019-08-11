Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Are Done—We Have No Words

After less than a year of marriage, and more than ten years together–the couple we thought would be in it for the long haul is done. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s breakup reason is shocking and beyond heartbreaking. The pair have had their ups and downs before. However, after getting back together in 2015 and then tying the knot in Dec. 2018, they seemed as solid as ever.

In fact, Miley recently shut down rumors about her relationship–dispelling breakup rumors and getting real about her relationship with Liam.

In an interview with Elle, she also spoke about her need for a modern marriage without gender labels, as well as her hatred for the word, “wife.” She said, “I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” she explained. “I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex and modern and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it.”

Now, a rep for the songstress told People,

Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.

Rumors about the couple’s split began when Miley posted a photo on Instagram without her wedding ring.

Now we know the reason why.