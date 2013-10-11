Links to Click: Miley Opens Up About Liam Hemsworth Breakup, Michael Kors for Goop, More

TGIF! See what caught our eye around the Internet today!

1. Miley Cyrus went on the “Ellen” show, where she opened up about her broken engagement with former flame Liam Hemsworth. [Daily Mail]

2. Lady Gaga’s new lyric video for her song “Aura” features some badass footage from her new film with director Robert Rodriguez, “Machete Kills.” [YouTube]

3. Planning a dinner party this weekend? Here’s the lowdown on what to buy, what to prepare, and what drinks to serve. [The Vivant]

4. Oh no, it’s happened. Nicky Hilton told reporters that she has written a “style handbook.” [The Cut]

5. Find yourself at your man’s place without proper skin care stuff to use? Here’s 10 items you can borrow (or steal) from his cabinet. [Beauty High]

6. Michael Kors and Gwyneth Paltrow announced that Kors will be the next designer to do a collaboration with Paltrow’s insanely overpriced site Goop. [StyleCaster Inbox]

7. Perhaps some women don’t “want it all,” writes one woman in this completely sensical essay on the state of working women in the modern world. [Salon]

8. Big hair is absolutely having a moment right now. The era of disco curls is back! Would you rock them? [Daily Makeover]

9. Here it is: the definitive list of the cutest things that happened during the past year. TGIF indeed! [BuzzFeed]