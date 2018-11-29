Are Miley Cyrus & Lady Gaga Releasing a Song Together? Here’s Why Fans Think So

As Miley Cyrus fans know, she’s back. The 26-year-old is planning on releasing her next single, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” today (!!!), November 29. But for many fans, that isn’t the only exciting news coming from the “Malibu” singer. According to an internet theory, the other, even more exciting news is that Cyrus will have a possible collaboration with another pop star: the one and only, Lady Gaga.

The rumor started after a fan asked music producer Mark Ronson—who is responsible for producing “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” along with Lady Gaga songs like Million Reasons and A Star Is Born‘s Shallow—what a duet between Cyrus and Gaga would sound like. His answer, of course, created a lot of talk. “How would you describe a Gaga X Miley duet if there’s gonna be one?” a fan commented. “too much voice,” he responded, along with several broken-heart emojis.

Though Ronson doesn’t give a definitive answer to if a Gaga-Cyrus collaboration is coming, his emojis do give a clue. If Cyrus’s next album is in the same vein as her single, it’s safe to say there will be a heartbreak theme. Not only does the title of her single deal with heart break, but the singer’s first Instagram since wiping her account clean was a broken heart. She also changed her icon to a broken heart. Could this mean that Ronson’s broken-heart emojis are a hint that a Gaga-Cyrus duet will be on her next album?

We don’t know. What we do know is that the collaboration would be epic (remember Gaga’s duet with Beyoncé on “Telephone”), and that fans are beyond excited.

Come on, Ronson, make it happen.